Vybz Kartel’s Road To The Freedom Street Concert: The Dancehall Legend Teases “Taylor Swift-Level” Homecoming Performance, Drake & Cardi B Influence & His Legacy

INTERVIEW: Vybz Kartel has remained one of the most prolific artists of our time, even during his incarceration. The "Fever" artist details his upcoming performance at the Jamaica National Stadium (including two secret high-profile guests), his first time hearing Skillibeng, current musical inspiration, and why Lil Wayne is the greatest lyricist in his books.

The comet has officially landed. After 13 years, countless singles and mixtapes, and a legend that grew exponentially in his physical absence, Vybz Kartel walked out of prison a free man in July. It was a surreal moment in a year filled with twists and turns, especially since it felt like the life sentence he received marked a dead end in his career. However, that wasn't the case. Even while incarcerated, Vybz Kartel maintained a prolific output (which earned him a nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards) and kept his fanbase well-fed with plenty of music while his influence expanded across the globe. A new crop of superstars emerged during this time–both in dancehall and beyond–that he directly inspired.

As we approach the new year, Vybz Kartel is back on the road and enjoying every minute of it. On December 31st, he’ll ring in the new year with the highly-anticipated Freedom Street Concert, produced by Downsound Entertainment–the team behind Jamaica’s largest annual musical festival, Sumfest. It will mark his first performance in 13 years, a moment he says he’s been prepared for well before his release.

“I've always been ready, mentally, because that's the determination that Vybz Kartel has,” he tells HotNewHipHop over a Zoom call from the bank. “I mean, I've been in prison [for] 13 years fighting for my freedom, fighting for my health, fighting for my children, fighting to reclaim the spot that I left. So mentally, I'm prepared. Physically, we’re ready, as well. 99% there. It's going to be amazing. Like, it's literally a three-hour performance.”

He likens the upcoming concert to something you’d see from Taylor Swift or Madonna. It will be equipped with a stage in the center of the Jamaica National Stadium and a host of special guests, including Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Masicka, Spice, Skillibeng, Tommy Lee Sparta, Chronic Law, Shawn Storm, Lisa Hype, Sheba, Gaza Indu, Likkle Addi, and Likkle Vybz.

“I mean, this is Vybz Kartel, the epitome of what I represent,” he says of the line-up. “Not just me being at the table, but bringing everyone with me, as I've always done, you know what I mean? Because we learned it from the great Bounty Killer. We learned that when you’re eating, others have to eat, as well.”

However, it wouldn’t be complete without some surprise guests, one of which includes Busta Rhymes, as well as, “someone special from Canada to represent and we also want to bring someone special from New York as well, from the Bronx.” We recently caught up with Vybz Kartel to discuss his release from prison, his everlasting influence on artists like Drake and Cardi B, and reclaiming his throne in dancehall.

Tickets for the Freedom Street Concert are available at www.freedomstreetconcert.com and at retail outlets across Jamaica. For those who won’t be able to attend in person, you could also access the global livestream for $29.75, then it's $39.75 starting Saturday, December 29. Livestream begins at 9:30 pm ET on Dec 31, 2024.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HotNewHipHop: You’re the king of dancehall and maintained that position throughout incarceration. How does it feel to physically reclaim your throne?

Vybz Kartel: I mean, how does it feel to physically reclaim the throne as King of Dancehall? I mean, it's an amazing feeling. I mean, just to be free after 13 years is an amazing feeling, but to come back and sit on the throne and get that reception from the fans, it's an amazing feeling. It's very humbling, as well. Because come on, it's been 13 years, and people's attention span is not that long, so it's an amazing feeling, and I feel great.

The Freedom Concert on NYE will mark your first official live concert in over a decade. What should be expected?

I mean, what I want people to expect from me on the Freedom Street Concert is what Vybz Kartel has always been giving the people: the unexpected. I mean, not to give too much away, but this concert is going to be amazing. Not only will the people be able to celebrate with Vybz Kartel, but there will be a host of high-end, top-level entertainers on the stage with me.

And, also the stage itself–trust me, people are going to witness something they've never witnessed before. This stage alone is like… the setup is what a Madonna would use, a Taylor Swift. It’s like that level. So just the stage, the performance, the amount of hit songs that are going to be delivered on that night–trust me, it's going to be amazing. The fans are in for a treat that they'll never forget.

You’ve described the Freedom Street Concert line-up as dancehall’s Avengers. Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeng, Tommy Lee, Chronic Law, Shawn Storm, Lisa Hyper, Sheba, Gaza Indu, your sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi. How does this line-up reflect what you envisioned for the future of dancehall music?

I mean, this is Vybz Kartel, the epitome of what I represent. Not just me being at the table, but bringing everyone with me, as I've always done, you know what I mean? Because we learned it from the Great Bounty Killer. We learned that when you’re eating, others have to eat, as well. So that's what this means to me. And I mean, I brought Popcaan. Remember, he's originally from the Gaza. Tommy Lee, Sheba, Gaza Indu, my kids–they're all from the Gaza. Skillibeng, influenced by Kartel. La Boss, influenced by Kartel. So it's a culmination of what Vybz Kartel has always envisioned: the unity, the love, and that's what we're bringing to the people at Freedom Street.

As for any special guests, can you give us a hint of who it might be?

I mean, as it relates to special guests on the night, obviously, you know there’s going to be Busta Rhymes from New York; Shatta Wale. And we definitely want to bring someone special from Canada to represent and we also want to bring someone special from New York as well, from the Bronx. So without giving too much away, just know it's going to be craaazy. Trust me.

Photo Credit: ADDI LENS film crew

One of your final performances, if not your final performance, before your arrest was in Trinidad. With how long you’ve been away from the stage, how have you been mentally and physically preparing for the Freedom Street Concert?

I’ve been mentally and physically preparing for the Freedom Street Concert in more ways than one. I mean, I'm in the gymnasium, working out. I do yoga as well, and I do my nutrition program. I'm on a nutrition program as well, so it's plant-based. The only exception is we do the protein shake. So the physical training is on point. Like I said, the yoga is there, and just mentally, I'm ready. I've always been ready, mentally, because that's the determination that Vybz Kartel has. I mean, I've been in prison [for] 13 years fighting for my freedom, fighting for my health, fighting for my children, fighting to reclaim the spot that I left. So mentally, I'm prepared. Physically, we’re ready, as well. 99% there. It's going to be amazing. Like, it's literally a three-hour performance.

You weren’t lying when you said it was going to be Taylor Swift-level.

Exactly [laughs], exactly. It's definitely Taylor Swift-level, I'm telling you. Like high energy, big stage in the center of the stadium. I don't even want to give too much away but trust me, people are going to love it. It's a memorable moment.

What’s your reaction when you see the success of artists like Popcaan, Spice, and Skillibeng?

It's an amazing feeling. I could never be prouder. It's an amazing feeling to see the Popcaan, to see Skillibeng, to see Spice take dancehall to that super international level, knowing that I had a hand in these artists’ careers, especially as it relates to Popcaan, because he came around me as a kid, you know? So I feel so proud, not just for myself but for what he's doing for Jamaica, for dancehall music, taking it to that next level. Spice, you know, she's my sister. We grew up together in Portmore so that's a different feeling on its own.

Skillibeng, I mean, he admits Vybz Kartel is his biggest influence, and to be honest, before I even knew that, the first time I heard Skillibeng, I was like, “Who the f*ck is this guy? Like, how does he rhyme like that?” In other words, when I came out, how people used to think about me, that's how I think about Skillibeng. Like bro, how does he do that? So the feeling is an amazing feeling. I feel proud, I feel overwhelmed, and it's great for the culture, it's great for the country. So, yeah, it is what it is.

Your sons are also artists now. What’s the feeling like, just being in the studio with your kids and seeing them carry your legacy and the influence you have through their music?

I mean, seeing my sons elevate to a level where they can financially take care of themselves through music–because they have always loved music since they were children–it's an amazing feeling. And to be in the studio with them when I came home… bro, I literally broke down, like literal tears came out my face. So, for me to watch them, knowing that when I went to prison, they were kids, and by the time I come out, these guys are getting booked for shows and having their own music videos. Trust me, it's an amazing feeling. A father could not be prouder, you know? So, yeah, big up to Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, fully.

You recently revealed the secret behind recording in prison but now that you’re back home, I’m wondering how that creative process has changed for you.

Yes, I revealed the secret to my studio recordings in prison the other day, and now I'm out, and the creative process is basically the same. I mean, I just sit there with my thoughts, with the riddim playing, and I just spit, you know what I mean? No pen, no paper, you just flow from the top, from the dome, and that's how I've done it for like the past... since about 2006, 2007, I've been doing that. So the creative process hasn't changed but what has changed [is] now I'm more comfortable. I don't have to be looking out if the officers are coming while I'm recording. While I was in the cell, I had to be like, you know, “Tick Tock, Tick Tock,” and then I got to be looking like, “What the f*ck?” So now I can just flow without interruption. So yes, that's the only thing that has changed. The creative process is the same.

What has been inspiring your music?

What has been inspiring my music? That's a great question. I mean, life, people. Before I got released, I did a song, I think it was about 2016 when I said, “The comet is coming.” And then when I came out, I did the song, “I thought I told you that the comet is coming.” You know, it's actually at 10 million views now. So, I mean, I guess just life is my inspiration. People, my day-to-day, life, people around me, supporters, haters, friends, families, enemies. So I would just say life. My inspiration, I get it from just living.

Drake has been a massive supporter of yours and even named you one of his biggest influences. What have those initial conversations with him been like since you came home?

Yes, Drake. He said I'm his influence, but he's also one of my influences. And funny enough, since I came out, we haven't spoken, but while I was in prison, we spoke, and it was always an energy and a vibe, you know? I mean, always good energy, always good vibes. But since I came out, we haven't spoken, because I've been all over the place, and obviously, he's doing his stuff. But yeah, man, ‘nuff respect to Drake, trust me, man. Drizzy, yes. One Champagne Papi. So yes, it’s a great feeling.

Cardi B, as well. You know, she's one of my biggest influences. I'm one of hers. So the energy is reciprocated on both sides. That's a good look and a great look, not just for me personally, but for both genres, for hip hop and dancehall. So it's a good look. So I appreciate those guys, trust me.

You’ve previously stated Lil Wayne is one of your favorite musical artists. Have there been any updates on a potential collaboration between you two?

Yes, Lil Wayne is one of my favorite artists. In my opinion, the best lyricist alive in hip-hop. And don't come at me, don't come for me. That's my opinion. And no, I've never spoken to Lil Wayne, but like I said, I'm an artist, and look, one of the reasons why Vybz Kartel is such a dominant persona and a dominant artist in dancehall is because, first and foremost, I am a fan of music. I'm a student of music. So with that being said, Lil Wayne, in my opinion, is the best lyricist, bar none. No pun unintended. But I've never spoken to it before. But yeah, big up Weezy.

I read somewhere that Mick Jagger called you one of his favorite rappers at one point. Why do you think that your music transcends age, background, and genre?

I mean, I think my music transcends age, background, genres because it's done in its purest form. Even yesterday, I was doing an interview and someone asked me a similar question, like, “How do you sit down and write a song?” I'm like, I don't sit down and write a song. I just speak from the heart, from the mind, and it resonates with people regardless of age, regardless of background, regardless of ethnicity because it's real.

It's the same with [what] Bob Marley used to do back in the 70s, back in the 60s, and that's why his music is still that amazing music to this day. Because he speaks from the heart. Don't get me wrong, Bob Marley's content, Vybz Kartel’s content, two different contents but once it's spoken from the heart, it's going to resonate and it's going to last forever so I think that's why. I speak from the heart and I just speak my truth. I don't try to pretty it up, I don't try to water it down. I just speak my truth, and that's it.

When all is said and done, how do you want your legacy to be remembered?