Vybz Kartel's Homecoming: From Prison Release To The Grammys & Beyond

After his release in July 2024, Vybz Kartel returned home to a warm embrace. Now, he's plotting on his highly-anticipated homecoming performance, entrepreneurial ventures, and celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his seminal album, "Viking (Vybz Is King)."

Vybz Kartel is finally home after 13 years of incarceration. Though much of the headlines in the music industry this year surrounded one beef or another, a string of arrests and heinous allegations, and other petty drama, the return of Vybz Kartel was well-received across the board. The dancehall sensation was released on July 31st, 2024 after successfully getting his conviction overturned. In the months that followed, he began laying the foundation for what will undoubtedly be an amazing 2025, beginning with the highly anticipated Freedom Street concert on New Year's Eve.

A Journey From Bars To Grammy Nods

It’s difficult to put Vybz Kartel’s impact throughout his incarceration in words. Even while serving a sentence that could’ve left him behind bars for decades to come, there wasn’t a single party or summer where Vybz’s voice didn’t ring through the speakers. Of course, this is not solely off of his back catalog but also, his prolific output that he managed to record while imprisoned. His 2024 EP, Party With Me, dropped two months before his release, and undoubtedly had a grip on the year. More importantly, it also earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.

The impeccable feat marked a warm welcome back for the King of Dancehall, one who has remained at the forefront of the genre for nearly two decades. His influence continuously exceeds his own genre, too. It’s hard not to look at the catalogs of Drake, Rihanna, and Major Lazer without feeling his impact and influence.

Vybz Kartel Is Still King… 10 Years Later

As the new year begins, Vybz Kartel will honor the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking album Viking (Vybz Is King) with a deluxe re-release. Originally launched in 2015, the album cemented Kartel’s reputation as the undisputed king of dancehall, featuring hits like “Unstoppable,” “Dancehall,” and “Gon Get Better.” The deluxe edition, set to drop in January 2025, will include remastered versions of the original songs alongside bonus tracks that showcase Kartel’s evolving artistry.

Freedom Street: A Historic Return to the Stage

More than anything else, the most exciting part of Vybz Kartel’s return is the legendary performances that we will hopefully see in the future. On December 31st, 2024, Vybz will headline the Freedom Street concert at Kingston’s National Stadium–a landmark event marking his first performance since his release. As you could expect, it will be packed to the brim with dancehall’s finest talent including several collaborators, like Spice and Popcaan. Additionally, other prominent guests at the concert include the new generation, including Skillibeng and Kartel’s sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi. Vybz also confirmed that Sheba, Chronic Law, Tommy Lee, Shawn Storm, Gaza Indy and Lisa Hyper will appear on stage.

Expanding His Legacy With STR8 VYBZ Rum

Beyond an established legacy, Kartel is now proving that his name rings in boardrooms, too. The “Romping Shop” star leveraged his party-centric tunes for the launch of his premium rum line, STR8 VYBZ, in partnership with TJ Records and The House Of Angostura Bitters. Stepping into the alcohol business, STR8 VYBZ offers bold flavors with names inspired by his hit records, such as “Fever” and “Ramping Shop.” “STR8 VYBZ is more than just a rum; it’s a movement. Each bottle embodies the energy and passion of my music, and the spirit of the culture I represent,” stated Vybz Kartel. Produced by Angostura Distillers in Trinidad and Tobago and distributed exclusively by Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd. (CPJ), fans could get their hands on a bottle through select retailers across the Caribbean, the U.S., and the U.K.

What Could 2025 Hold For Vybz Kartel?