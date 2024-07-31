Vybz Kartel To Be Released After A Decade In Prison

Fans can't wait to see what Vybz Kartel will do next.

Vybz Kartel has dealt with his fair share of legal trouble over the past decade after he was arrested for his alleged role in Clive "Lizard" Williams' disappearance. Now, however, there's been a major breakthrough in the Jamaican dancehall icon's case. Today, it was decided in court that Kartel and his two codefendants Kahira Jones and Andre St. John will not be retried. Instead, they'll be released.

"Having regard to all considerations the court has taken into account, we conclude that the interest of justice do not require a new trial to be ordered for the appellants," Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop explained. “We therefore make the following order: judgments and verdicts of acquittal are entered in relation to the appellants.”

Vybz Kartel Fans Celebrate His Freedom

Of course, fans couldn't be happier for the 48-year-old, who was previously handed a life sentence. The news comes only a few months after he successfully appealed his life sentence, and his conviction was overturned. He was subsequently denied bail, as authorities opted for him to stay in jail while they determined whether or not he'd be retried. Luckily, things worked out in the performer's favor. Vybz Kartel's release also comes after his attorneys raised concerns about his health and allegedly poor living conditions.