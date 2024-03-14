Vybz Kartel's Murder Conviction Overturned Due To Alleged Juror Misconduct

It's been more than a decade since Vybz Kartel was put behind bars over the disappearance of his associate Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body has yet to be found. Fans and peers have continuously called for the Jamaican dancehall artist to be released, particularly amid worrisome health issues he reportedly faced last year. The performer's attorney told Fox 5 that he was battling a "life-threatening” illness in June while dealing with allegedly "inhumane" prison conditions.

Things are looking up for the hitmaker now, however. Today, Vybz Kartel appeared in court alongside his three co-defendants where he appealed his lifetime prison sentence, with a minimum of 32 and a half years. His appeal was successful, though the case can still be retried. He will remain behind bars for the time being.

Vybz Kartel Wins Murder Conviction Appeal

Performs onstage during MTV's Tempo network launch celebration October 16, 2005 in St. Mary, Jamaica. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

During the hearing, the defendants' attorneys cited alleged juror misconduct that took place during the 2014 murder trial. Allegedly, one juror offered other jurors $500K in an attempt to sway the outcome of the trial. The Privy Council ruled that because of this, the original conviction should be overturned. "The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has concluded that the appeals should be allowed and the appellants’ convictions should be quashed on the ground of juror misconduct, and that the case should be remitted to the Court of Appeal of Jamaica to decide whether to order a retrial of the appellants for the murder of the deceased," a statement by the Privy Council reads.

It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not the case will be retried. What do you think of the latest development in the case of Vybz Kartel and his co-defendants? Are you glad that his murder conviction has been overturned? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

