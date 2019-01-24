murder conviction
- MusicKay-O Convicted Of Murder After Bragging About It In Music VideoAccording to prosecutors, the song's lyrics contained information only known by those directly involved in the crime.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYSL Polo Removed From YSL RICO TrialYSL Polo is already serving a life sentence for murder.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicVybz Kartel Loses Bid To Introduce New Evidence In Murder AppealThe UK's Privy Council denied Vybz Kartel's bid to introduce new evidence. By Aron A.
- BeefNicki Minaj Ruthlessly Drags Wendy Williams For Bringing Up Husband's Rape ConvictionNicki Minaj did not hold her tongue.By Aron A.
- CrimeTay-K's "The Race" Presented As Evidence In Sentencing: ReportThe video for "The Race" was filmed while Tay-K was on the run.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWoman Murders Pregnant Teen, Steals Baby & Pretends Its Hers: ReportThe killer lured her victim via Facebook.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTeens Murder Classmate Over Vaping Juice: ReportThe teens attempted to rob him of vape juice.By Aida C.
- MusicC-Murder Denied Chance For Retrial For Murder ConvictionC-Murder's attempt to prove his innocence was shut down in court.By Aron A.