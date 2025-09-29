Ksoo Drops Freestyle From Behind Bars Before Murder Sentencing

Ksoo was convicted of the first-degree 2020 murder of rapper Lil' Buck earlier this year, a case that caused a lot of conversation in the hip-hop world. This is because of his father testifying against him during the trial, but he's still speaking out and telling his side of the story after failing to prove his innocence.

Now, the Jacksonville, Florida rapper has dropped a new freestyle online from behind bars, which DJ Akademiks caught on Instagram. Ksoo raps about his father testifying against him and the hardship he's going through right now as a result of all this. It's a pretty melodic approach that still leaves room for more formative flows, although the audio quality understandably obfuscates that. We'll see whether or not he's able to drop more music despite his legal circumstances, as he's been able to speak out online.

For example, the Florida MC took to his Instagram Story last month with a message about snitching rappers, which many interpreted as commentary on Young Thug, his leaked jail calls, and the Atlanta snitching scandal which caused a lot of division. "All these rappers rats i wouldn't even call myself a rapper... [prayer hands emoji]," he expressed.

However, this is slightly ironic because Young Thug expressed support for Ksoo amid his murder conviction via a Twitter message. "Free ksoo23x [red heart emoji]," he penned.

For those unaware, prosecutors' accusations against Ksoo claim that he and codefendant ATK Scotty ambushed Lil' Buck an an Arlington shopping center in 2020, with Dominique "Butta" Barner as a getaway driver. Allegedly, the feud stemmed from a diss track against Ksoo's half-brother and gang rivalry.

"I had an all white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorney's with [a] white judge in [a] court room with all white judges on the wall," he wrote on IG. "Every black person that I could pick on my juror was struck by the state. I just showed the whole world how Jacksonville Florida is corrupt and my lawyers proved I was innocent. God got the last say so.."