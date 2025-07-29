Ksoo’s Father Identifies Him As Alleged Shooter During Emotional Testimony

Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News
This week, Abdul Robinson Sr. testified against his son Ksoo, calling it the "hardest thing" he's ever done.

Ksoo's murder trial continues, and yesterday (July 28), his father Abdul Robinson Sr. took the stand. Authorities believe the Jacksonville rapper and Leroy Whitaker are allegedly responsible for the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick Jr. Robinson Sr. was charged with accessory to murder for his alleged role in the crime.

On the stand, he identified his son as McCormick's alleged killer, per XXL. He also claimed that he had no knowledge of any planning that might have allegedly taken place ahead of time. Allegedly, he only found out about the murder when he picked Ksoo and Whitaker up. According to him, he testified because of his deteriorating health, desire to spend time with his younger children, and more. He called it "the hardest thing [he's' ever had to do in [his] life."

Prosecutors claim that Ksoo and his co-defendants carried out the alleged crime due over a diss track targeting his half-brother, Willie Addison. Ksoo and Whitaker's defense teams allege that admitted accomplice Dominique Barner, who took the stand in the trial last week, is the killer. They allege that he only testified in an attempt to save himself.

Read More: Ksoo’s Father Prepares To Testify Against Him As Murder Trial Begins

Ksoo Trial

Robinson Sr.'s decision to cooperate with authorities and testify against his own son has been a controversial one. He previously defended the decision in a fiery Instagram post.

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed)," he wrote. "Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT."

"I would've been stood up and said my daddy ain't got a F*CK thing to do with nothing!!!" Robinson Sr. continued. "You n***as and b*tches out in that free world talk that talk out there until its time to walk that walks FACING THAT LIFE SENTENCE!!!!!. #FreeGood/GreatDads #yeaiknyallnvrdo."

Read More: Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching On Him: "Who Leave Their Daddy In Jail To Rot"

