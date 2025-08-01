Ksoo Found Guilty In 2020 Murder Of Jacksonville Rapper Lil' Buck

Ksoo has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a Jacksonville rapper known as Lil’ Buck. He received his verdict at a courtroom in Florida, earlier this week, according to Complex. He was charged for the crime alongside ATK Scotty, who was also found guilty of first-degree murder as well as burglary with assault or battery.

Prosecutors alleged that Ksoo and ATK Scotty as well as an accomplice by the name Dominique "Butta" Barner tracked Buck to a shopping center in Arlington where Ksoo shot him. They claim that Ksoo was upset about a diss track against his half-brother. Barner testified that he was the getaway driver.

After the verdicts came in, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said: "Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap. Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

With the charge of first-degree murder, both Ksoo and Scotty are facing life in prison. "Given that it’s not a death penalty case, the penalty is essentially mandatory life in prison," Defense attorney Chris Carson told Action News. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for September 8.

The case previously caught national attention when Ksoo's father decided to cooperate with authorities. In an explanation of the move on social media at the time, he wrote: "If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed). Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT.