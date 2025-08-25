Ksoo Attends YFN Lucci Concert From Prison With The Help Of Lil Duval

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Comedian and show co-host Lil Duval attends the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, Ksoo was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of fellow Jacksonville rapper Lil Buck.

It's been a hard few weeks for Ksoo. Last month, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of his fellow Jacksonville rapper, Lil Buck. His co-defendant ATK Scotty was also found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as burglary with assault or battery.

Prosecutors allege that the two of them, along with alleged getaway driver Dominique "Butta" Barner, ambushed Lil Buck at a shopping center in Arlington. Ksoo is believed to have allegedly pulled the trigger. Allegedly, the feud started over a diss track aimed at his half-brother.

"Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap," State Attorney Melissa Nelson said in response to the verdicts. "Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

Ksoo Sentence

Ksoo may be behind bars, but his friends are doing their best to make sure he doesn't miss out on too much. Yesterday (August 24), for example, Lil Duval took to X to reveal that he brought him to a YFN Lucci show virtually. "That boy Ksoo was at Lucci concert last night. I tried to talk to him but i couldn’t hear [sh*t] he was saying [laughing emojis]," he wrote. He added a photo of Ksoo smiling as he chatted on the phone with him from prison.

Sadly, it looks like there's a good chance that he'll be enjoying most of his concerts virtually from now on. He's facing a life sentence for his murder charge, as is ATK Scotty. "Given that it’s not a death penalty case, the penalty is essentially mandatory life in prison," Defense attorney Chris Carson explained, per Action News. At the time of writing, Ksoo's sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on September 8 of this year.

