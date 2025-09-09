With all of the snitching and rat allegations swirling Young Thug, Florida rapper Ksoo sees just how crazy things are. The recently convicted criminal posted to his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks, to share his honest thoughts. Overall, he's not too happy to be labeled as an MC right now.

"All these rappers rats i wouldn't even call myself a rapper... [prayer hands emoji]," he writes. It's unclear if he's directing his words towards Young Thug or anyone in particular. But given what's going on right now, it's hard to say that there's no potential for Ksoo's words to not be for someone.

If they are indeed about the YSL boss, we have to imagine that might sting for the Georgia native. He was recently caught expressing sympathy and perhaps some empathy as well for Ksoo. "Free ksoo23x [red heart emoji]," he tweeted earlier last month.

If you didn't know, Ksoo was hit with a first-degree murder charge for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Lil' Buck. He too was a Florida MC, and a part of a rival gang called 6block. The 2020 ordeal was allegedly tied to tensions between Buck's gang and Ksoo's ATK group.

Another alleged motivation for Ksoo was that Lil' Buck allegedly made a diss track about the former's late stepbrother. ATK Scotty, who was a part of this crime, was also found guilty of first-degree murder as well as burglary with assault or battery.

The court came to this verdict in late July early August. State Attorney Melissa Nelson issued a statement shortly after the decision. "Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap. Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

This was also a bit of a controversial trial as Ksoo's father, Abdul Robinson Sr., decided to testify against him as a star witness. He named him as the gunman and staunchly defended his decision on social media.

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN (no justification needed). Especially if he's a good/great daddy (datpart). He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT," he said in part.