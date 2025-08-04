Young Thug Shows Support For Ksoo After Murder Conviction

Young Thug sometimes takes to social media to share his legal opinions, which can be quite interesting given the YSL RICO trial he emerged from last year. Most recently, he chimed in on Twitter to show support for recently convicted Florida rapper Ksoo, whom a jury found guilty of murdering Florida MC Lil' Buck.

"Free ksoo23x [red heart emoji]," Thugger tweeted, according to Akademiks TV on the social media platform. Ksoo's first-degree murder conviction stems from a beef over hip-hop disses, and also involves multiple other individuals in the attack.

"Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson [Ksoo] and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap," state attorney Melissa Nelson stated after the verdicts. "Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

"Given that it’s not a death penalty case, the penalty is essentially mandatory life in prison," defense lawyer Chris Carson reportedly told Action News. Sentencings will take place on September 8, if everything goes according to schedule.

Ksoo Trial

Another controversial part of this case is how Ksoo's own father testified against him and named him as the perpetrator. The father alleged that the rapper did not look out for him behind bars and chose to take matters in his own hands.

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed)," he shared online. "Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT."