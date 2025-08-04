Young Thug Shows Support For Ksoo After Murder Conviction

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 335 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Support Ksoo Murder Conviction Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ksoo was found guilty of murdering another Florida rapper called Lil' Buck, whereas Young Thug overcame his legal situation last year.

Young Thug sometimes takes to social media to share his legal opinions, which can be quite interesting given the YSL RICO trial he emerged from last year. Most recently, he chimed in on Twitter to show support for recently convicted Florida rapper Ksoo, whom a jury found guilty of murdering Florida MC Lil' Buck.

"Free ksoo23x [red heart emoji]," Thugger tweeted, according to Akademiks TV on the social media platform. Ksoo's first-degree murder conviction stems from a beef over hip-hop disses, and also involves multiple other individuals in the attack.

"Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson [Ksoo] and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap," state attorney Melissa Nelson stated after the verdicts. "Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

"Given that it’s not a death penalty case, the penalty is essentially mandatory life in prison," defense lawyer Chris Carson reportedly told Action News. Sentencings will take place on September 8, if everything goes according to schedule.

Read More: 50 Cent & Fat Joe React To Ksoo's Dad Testifying Against Sons In Murder Trial

Ksoo Trial

Another controversial part of this case is how Ksoo's own father testified against him and named him as the perpetrator. The father alleged that the rapper did not look out for him behind bars and chose to take matters in his own hands.

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed)," he shared online. "Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT."

Meanwhile, Young Thug's post-YSL RICO trial moves aren't just legal and community-based, but also musical and live in the flesh. With more releases and performances on the way, we'll see what's next. But Thug still taps in with what peers are going through.

Read More: Young Thug & Brian Steel Visit Alternative Georgia High School To Talk To At-Risk Youth

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ksoo Codefendant Guilty Murder Burglary Hip Hop News Music Ksoo Found Guilty In 2020 Murder Of Jacksonville Rapper Lil' Buck 597
Ksoo Codefendant Guilty Murder Burglary Hip Hop News Music Ksoo's Codefendant Found Guilty Of Murder & Burglary 2.5K
Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News Crime Ksoo’s Father Prepares To Testify Against Him As Murder Trial Begins 2.0K
Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News Crime Ksoo’s Father Identifies Him As Alleged Shooter During Emotional Testimony 1.6K
Comments 1