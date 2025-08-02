In just two months and a few weeks, it will be the one-year anniversary of Young Thug coming back home after his grueling YSL RICO trial. He took a plea deal that carried a 40-year sentence with five of them being behind prison bars. Thankfully, the Atlanta icon had that commuted. But even though that was accomplished, he's still feeling the effects.

He cannot go to Atlanta except for very specific and urgent matters like family emergencies. Random drug tests are also on that long list of stipulations he must follow. Of course, this is all less than ideal, but the result of his case has played a crucial role for the betterment of the justice system.

His now beloved attorney, Brian Steel, has noticed a tremendous increase in acquittals over the ensuing months and he believes his client is to thank. In a clip caught by Complex Music, he said, "Since your trial Jeffery, there are more acquittals than there were before your trial."

He continued, "It's because it's related back to that fact that you showed the criminal justice system is corrupt and prosecutors at times hide evidence. You did that. You are a hero. Thank you for teaching everybody the truth."

Young Thug RICO Trial Sentence

This wholesome moment follows on Brian's recent stop alongside Thugger at the alternative Skyview High School in College Park, Georgia. They were there to speak to at-risk students about the dangers of going down a treacherous path and finding a better alternative.

The hitmaker told the kids, "I’m a superstar. My words mean something, but I have to do the right thing with them. People listen to me. Gangs and guns, I think that’s lame. I wish I had someone like me to talk to me about that when I was in school."

He was appreciative of the opportunity he was granted from Fulton County to share what he had to say. "I feel like violence is not the thing. It’s corny, it’s not the thing to do. Gangs, it’s just not cool. I’m glad I have the opportunity for y’all to hear me say it."

This also follows up on Steel filing a motion on Thug's behalf to modify his sentencing from the trial. It read, "[Jeffery Williams] respectfully requests a hearing on this Motion and at the conclusion of same, asks this Honorable Court to grant the above-requested relief and modify Mr. Williams’ sentence."