Young Thug & Brian Steel Visit Alternative Georgia High School To Talk To At-Risk Youth

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 119 Views
Young Thug Brian Steel Georgia High School Youth Hip Hop News
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Following the YSL RICO trial, Young Thug is committed to showing kids a better way out of their situation and giving back to his community.

Young Thug and his attorney Brian Steel have gone through a lot together, particularly the YSL RICO case that wrapped up for Thugger last year. Since then, the rapper's made it a point to give back to the community and stray the youth from the same paths that prejudiced him.

According to The Atlanta Voice, he and Steel spent their Friday morning (August 1) at the alternative Skyview High School in College Park, Georgia. They spoke to at-risk students about avoiding street life and finding the best path for themselves out of their tough individual situations.

"I’m a superstar. My words mean something, but I have to do the right thing with them. People listen to me," the Atlanta MC reportedly remarked. "Gangs and guns, I think that’s lame. I wish I had someone like me to talk to me about that when I was in school."

Young Thug Probation Terms

In addition, Thug mentioned how he had to secure permission from Fulton County to visit the area. Young Thug's probation terms are quite strict, but he finds it important to connect directly with the youth.

"I feel like violence is not the thing," he expressed. "It’s corny, it’s not the thing to do. Gangs, it’s just not cool. I’m glad I have the opportunity for y’all to hear me say it."

This conversation with students, parents, and faculty got support from Skyview board member and executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, Greg Clay. "He is a former young person that went to an alternative school. So to speak to these students is important," he remarked concerning the UY SCUTI artist's initiative. "I think it’s inspirational and it speaks a lot to the opportunity we all have to becoming better and the commitment we all have to becoming better."

Elsewhere, Thugger spoke about favorite school memories, his regrets concerning street life and not graduating high school, and ways for students to avoid his mistakes. Also, he spoke on his children, having similar conversations with them, and feeling closer to his religion.

"The impact that I have in Atlanta, I can only help if y’all listen, but you’ve got to listen," Young Thug shared. "The plan that God has got for you, you have to have sense in order to listen to it."

Furthermore, Clay said he might work with Thug again in the future. A grandmother of a Skyview student thanked him for showing up on a Friday, when he could be anywhere else in the world. "I know Young Thug from TV, but now I can say I’ve seen you in person," she expressed. "Thank you for coming here today."

