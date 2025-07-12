Young Thug Jokingly Claims To Not Yet Have A Release Date For "UY Scuti"

Mariah the Scientist suggested that Young Thug drop "UY Scuti" on the same day as her album, but there is still no release date.

Young Thug will probably not drop his new album on the same day as Mariah, but one has to assume that he's going to be reemerging with his first full-length release since coming out of jail. Hopefully, his next announcement is a real one, and not another joke.

"I love thug but why can’t he just let her have her moment, if u dont know when u dropping why even bring it up," wrote one user in response to The Shade Room, who posted the initial exchange. "I rebuke this love in the name of God!" wrote another. Others roasted Thug's outfit, with one of the top replies saying it was "violating his parole."

The last update Thug gave on the album was that it was dropping on June 37, which, importantly, is not a real date. Since then, he has gone quiet on that front. However, Mariah The Scientist, Thug's girlfriend, recently confirmed that she's dropping her new album, Hearts Sold Separately on August 22, and suggested that Thug drop his album on the same day.

