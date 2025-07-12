Young Thug Jokingly Claims To Not Yet Have A Release Date For "UY Scuti"

Young Thug has been building anticipation for his upcoming album UY Scuti. Since the start of 2025, he's featured on Lil Baby's WHAM, Playboi Carti's MUSIC, and dropped the lead single for the album, "Money on Money" with Future. He also has not given fans a release date for the album.
The last update Thug gave on the album was that it was dropping on June 37, which, importantly, is not a real date. Since then, he has gone quiet on that front. However, Mariah The Scientist, Thug's girlfriend, recently confirmed that she's dropping her new album, Hearts Sold Separately on August 22, and suggested that Thug drop his album on the same day.
"She dropping on the 22nd of August but me... idk," Thug wrote on Instagram. "Just drop on the same day as me," Mariah wrote in response.
The post received a variety of reactions, most of which did not lean in a positive direction.
"I love thug but why can’t he just let her have her moment, if u dont know when u dropping why even bring it up," wrote one user in response to The Shade Room, who posted the initial exchange. "I rebuke this love in the name of God!" wrote another. Others roasted Thug's outfit, with one of the top replies saying it was "violating his parole."
Young Thug will probably not drop his new album on the same day as Mariah, but one has to assume that he's going to be reemerging with his first full-length release since coming out of jail. Hopefully, his next announcement is a real one, and not another joke.