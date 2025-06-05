Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist reflected on their first date for a new interview with GQ for the publication's Couples Quiz series. In doing so, they made multiple playful jabs at each other with Thug accusing Mariah of standing him up, and her claiming the rapper forgot what she wore.

"I don't know what you wore on the first date 'cause you stood me up," Thug said, as caught by Complex. Mariah replied: "This is crazy. No I did not!" From there, he claimed that she wore black on their "first official date" at his house, which she denied. "I didn't have black on and I got evidence. How you gon' say I didn't have on white and it was an all white function?" she asked. As Thug continued to plead his case, Mariah concluded: "I had on white and some jeans. Zero points. Ain't had no black on. My pants was kinda dark."

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist have been together since 2021. Last month, she appeared on an episode of Complex's Please Explain in which she spoke with Aria Hughes about her relationship with Thug. "I feel like when I met my boyfriend, he probably was more of a player in the beginning. I don't know what he had going on, but I love him down," she said.

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

Young Thug's appearance on GQ's Couples Quiz comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his new studio album, UY Scuti. The project marks his first full-length release since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case, last year. He's already confirmed guest appearances from Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and even Mariah the Scientist. He dropped the lead single, "Money on Money," on April 25. The rest of the project is due out later this month.