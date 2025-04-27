Mariah The Scientist Confirms Young Thug's Release Date For New Album "UY SCUTI"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug just dropped "Money On Money" with Future, his first single since his prison release. The new album "UY SCUTI" isn't far behind.

Young Thug is still going strong in his relationship with Mariah The Scientist, with them popping out for a couple of court-side NBA games recently. It was during one of these outings that Thugger teased his new album UY SCUTI for the first time, and now we have a full-circle moment.

This will be the former YSL Records boss' first album since his release from jail in the YSL RICO case. "Money On Money" featuring Future is the first lead song he dropped since then, and it will presumably land on it.

However, despite these big moves, announcements, and teases, we still hadn't gotten a release date for the upcoming record. We only knew it would come out in May thanks to a billboard promo.

But Mariah The Scientist just confirmed UY SCUTI's release date via an Instagram comment, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. It's technically not a full confirmation, but it certainly makes a lot of sense for fans.

When Will Young Thug's New Album UY SCUTI Release?

Per Mariah's comment, Young Thug's new album UY SCUTI will come out on Friday, May 9, which is the three-year anniversary of his arrest. However, there's still a bit of unclarity around this. Mariah The Scientist asked her boo to change the release date, so maybe they're still working something out or there was already a change to the timeline.

Regardless, fans hope the album will just come out at some point in May, so a potential delay (or maybe even an advance) won't ruffle too many feathers. But again, we'll see how things work out.

As far as potential features on UY SCUTI, Young Thug will reportedly include Mariah The Scientist, the aforementioned Future, and a possible collab with one of Opium's stars, Ken Carson. We still have to see a tracklist in order to get the full picture.

In any case, this news should excite Thug fans no matter what they think of his recent single and collaborations with Lil Baby and Playboi Carti. He's been out of the studio for a long time. Even with this distance and life-changing experience in mind, die-hards trust Thugger to stick the landing.

