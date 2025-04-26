Young Thug Gets Vulnerable As He Reflects On Two-Year Prison Stay

It's been several months since Young Thug got out of prison following a lengthy and chaotic legal battle. During a recent interview with GQ, the rapper opened up about his time behind bars, comparing it to divine intervention. “I think I’m too big for jail,” he explained, per AllHipHop. “But I think like I’m not too big for God.”

“God could put the biggest person in there I feel like I’m taller than the jail, but somehow he could just like squish me in there,” Young Thug continued. “I think it was like God, a God thing, just showing me like, you know, situations, real friends and who you with, who with you and how to move and how to be.”

“I always felt like I was a good guy,” he concluded. “So why do I gotta go to jail for you to show me something?”

Young Thug "Money On Money"

He briefly discussed his legal battle itself too, describing how it felt to have his own lyrics used against him in court. “It felt kind of crazy and cool,” he said. “Like ‘oh, everybody listens to me,’ but crazy—like the first f*cking amendment is freedom of speech. It’s wild.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Young Thug also addressed ongoing questions about his relationship with Gunna, though he didn't provide fans with much new insight. Gunna accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December of 2022. This prompted countless former fans and peers to accuse him of "snitching," which he's denied on various occasions. Regardless, the status of their friendship remains murky.

"I know everybody wondering that," he responded when asked where he and his former collaborator stand. "I don’t know."