Young Thug Gives Fans Another Taste Of New Album "UY SCUTI" With Ethereal Snippet

Young Thug's boo Mariah The Scientist just seemed to reveal the official release date for his new album "UY SCUTI."

Young Thug recently spoke to GQ about his release from prison, many hip-hop narratives he missed out on, and of course, his upcoming album UY SCUTI. It's dropping very soon, and as if fans weren't excited enough, we have a new snippet to add to the hype cycle.

Thugger recently went live on Instagram to share a short clip of a new song, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. It's a more mellow and melodic trap cut with the same percussion you'd expect paired with ethereal synth pads and his trademark drawl.

What's more is that it's a pretty different direction to Young Thug's lead "Money On Money" single for this new album, which has an assist from Future. By comparison, that official cut is much more aggressive, boastful, and gritty. So if you're a fan who cares about versatility, range, and replay value, it seems like UY SCUTI will champion those aspects too.

When Is Young Thug's UY SCUTI Release Date?

This comes right as Thug's boo Mariah The Scientist seemed to confirm the new album UY SCUTI's release date via an Instagram comment. "I can't wait until May 9 pls change the date mr. UY scuti," she reportedly wrote. This isn't a full confirmation, though, since it suggests a date change. Nevertheless, fans are ready for a May release.

Also, this would just make too much sense for those familiar with the Atlanta artist's past few years. May 9 marks the three-year anniversary of his arrest in the YSL RICO case.

"I think I’m too big for jail," Young Thug told GQ concerning his prison stint. "But I think, like, I’m not too big for God. God could put the biggest person in there. I feel like I’m taller than the jail. But somehow, he could just, like, squish me in there. I think it was, like, God, a God thing. Just showing me, like, you know, situations, real friends, and who you with, who with you, and how to move and how to be."

We will see if this comes up topically on UY SCUTI. But no matter what the new album holds, we can't wait to hear it.

