Young Thug Leaves Fans Split After Previewing Ken Carson Collab At Summer Smash

BY Zachary Horvath 196 Views
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: Young Thug jumps into the crowd during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Young Thug still has yet to confirm an actual release date for "UY SCUTI", but the number of snippets continues to pile up.

Young Thug went back onstage for the first time since the taxing YSL RICO trial came to a conclusion last October. The luminary graced the Summer Smash venue, the Lyrical Lemonade festival that takes place in Chicago, Illinois. Of course, just him performing is a big deal, but a certain song has been grabbing fans' attention.

Thugger decided to show off a potential UY SCUTI track with Opium signee, Ken Carson. Kurrco managed to snag a clip of it from a live stream, and it features a menacing trap beat. But despite the rambunctious energy that both rappers brought to the stage (especially Ken), fans were quite split in the comments section.

Some took shots at Young Thug for trying to interpolate the sounds on Playboi Carti's latest album MUSIC. "You not carti bro," one user on X writes while including a disappointed 50 Cent GIF. Others tussled back and forth when it came to Ken Carson's performance both live and on the untitled snippet.

One person writing "Ken washed him" led another to clap back with, "Ken is so trash live lmao."

But there were also quite a few that were rocking with their joint track. "They was saying my goat fell off," user jayeerie said referring to Young Thug. "Brudda this sh*t hard as f*ck," another adds.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Hopefully, the reviews for UY SCUTI aren't this divisive if and when it arrives. Speaking of which, we still have no clue on when his comeback record will drop. The YSL boss sent fans down a rabbit hole a couple of weeks ago with his "June 37th" release date comment during his GQ interview with Mariah the Scientist.

People were left to guess for themselves what he meant by that. Some have predicted UY SCUTI will drop on July 7, as they believe Thugger was trying to suggest that he was adding a week onto the end of June, which is the 30th.

If that is the case, then it would arrive on a Monday, which does seem highly unlikely.

At the end of the day, we are just going to have to wait on Thug to stop teasing and make a real announcement.

He has dropped merch and physical pre-sales for UY SCUTI at least, including the lead single, "Money On Money" with Future, not too long ago as well.

