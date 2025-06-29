Young Thug earned a lot of goodwill from fans due to the grueling process of the YSL RICO trial. Fans were very happy to see him evade more prison time after years behind bars, and they acknowledged how they need to be patient with his return to the rap game.

However, ahead of Thugger's new album UY SCUTI and a lot of teases, die-hards are starting to roll their eyes at his studio outings. A new picture of him at the studio surfaced online, as caught by Our Generation Music on Instagram. Given that the new record had a teased release date of June 37 (whatever that means), fans are scared of this window closing very soon.

We would still have a few days in July for the Atlanta rapper to drop the project, but there are many questions about the new release given how close we are to it. Will Young Thug quit music and start streaming? What about his recent verses that appeared on other collaborators' projects and singles? How much more does UY SCUTI need?

We have no idea, but at the end of the day, we understand the wait. It's been two years since a Thug album came out in any capacity, and four years since a non-incarcerated one. But all the legal trouble led to prioritizing life above legacy, something that no fan has any right to dismiss.

Young Thug Summer Smash

Also, the hype for UY SCUTI built up even more after Young Thug's Summer Smash set, his first performance since the YSL RICO trial. He previewed a Ken Carson collaboration at the concert, which will presumably appear on the new album.

With all this in mind, this new studio snapshot might not have anything to do with the upcoming LP. Hopefully that tracklist already finalized, because if Thugger still has work to do, then we will probably get a delay announcement at some point soon.