Young Thug Fans Grow Impatient As Rapper Hits The Studio Again Ahead Of "UY SCUTI"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1211 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Fans Impatient Studio UY SCUTI Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Young Thug and 2 Chainz attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
June is almost over, which means the teased release window for Young Thug's new album "UY SCUTI" is about to fully close.

Young Thug earned a lot of goodwill from fans due to the grueling process of the YSL RICO trial. Fans were very happy to see him evade more prison time after years behind bars, and they acknowledged how they need to be patient with his return to the rap game.

However, ahead of Thugger's new album UY SCUTI and a lot of teases, die-hards are starting to roll their eyes at his studio outings. A new picture of him at the studio surfaced online, as caught by Our Generation Music on Instagram. Given that the new record had a teased release date of June 37 (whatever that means), fans are scared of this window closing very soon.

We would still have a few days in July for the Atlanta rapper to drop the project, but there are many questions about the new release given how close we are to it. Will Young Thug quit music and start streaming? What about his recent verses that appeared on other collaborators' projects and singles? How much more does UY SCUTI need?

We have no idea, but at the end of the day, we understand the wait. It's been two years since a Thug album came out in any capacity, and four years since a non-incarcerated one. But all the legal trouble led to prioritizing life above legacy, something that no fan has any right to dismiss.

Read More: Young Thug & YSL RICO Case Officially Wraps Up After Final Codefendant's Alford Plea

Young Thug Summer Smash

Also, the hype for UY SCUTI built up even more after Young Thug's Summer Smash set, his first performance since the YSL RICO trial. He previewed a Ken Carson collaboration at the concert, which will presumably appear on the new album.

With all this in mind, this new studio snapshot might not have anything to do with the upcoming LP. Hopefully that tracklist already finalized, because if Thugger still has work to do, then we will probably get a delay announcement at some point soon.

We'll see what the start of July holds and whether or not UY SCUTI is everything fans hope for. "Money On Money" led the way for the rollout with a Future assist, so we can't imagine we're super far off.

Read More: Fani Willis Addresses Backlash Over No Murder Convictions In Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Release Date New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Mariah The Scientist Confirms Young Thug's Release Date For New Album "UY SCUTI" 5.3K
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Young Thug Leaves Fans Split After Previewing Ken Carson Collab At Summer Smash 1393
Young Thug New Album UY SCUTI Snippet Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Gives Fans Another Taste Of New Album "UY SCUTI" With Ethereal Snippet 900
Ken Carson Young Thug Collab UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Ken Carson Seems To Confirm A Young Thug Collab Amid "UY SCUTI" Hype 1172