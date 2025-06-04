Young Thug Leads Fans Down A Rabbit Hole With His "Release Date" For "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Despite receiving snippets, a single, and physical copy pre-orders for "UY SCUTI," Young Thug has still not provided an exact drop date.

Young Thug has been relentlessly keeping his fans in the dark about when UY SCUTI is going to release. But even though that's the case, he's still pump faking them in a couple's interview with Mariah the Scientist on GQ. In a clip from it caught by No Jumper, his R&B boo asks him when his album is coming out.

Young Thug tried to get Mariah to answer that same question first, but she flipped onto him. He replied, "June 37th... June 37th, be ready." Even though it's obviously not a real date, at least we know that the YSL boss is still aiming for it drop this month.

But this ruse had led fans in the comments to try and decode what he means by "June 37th." "3+7=10," someone writes as they maybe think that June 10 will be the day. "So he mean July 7th? lol" another assumes.

Previously, the couple hinted at a May release with a series of sly posts on social media. So, hopefully, Young Thug sticks to his word this time around. So far, he's given us "Money On Money" with Future and a whole bunch of snippets throughout the last couple of months.

Details on the tracklist for UY SCUTI ultimately remain a mystery, though. What's also quite odd about this rollout is how Young Thug has decided to continue to promote it.

UY SCUTI Young Thug

Earlier today, videos from select fans began to surface of them receiving mysterious black boxes. In the UY SCUTI-branded packages were mini octagon-shaped glass container housing live tarantulas. The base of the container reads, "Take care of me until we reach UY SCUTI."

Moreover, feeding instructions and facts about the arachnid were also engraved. PlaqueBoyMax was one of the lucky recipients, although he was quite terrified.

For those who are unfamiliar, one of Young Thug's nicknames is King Spider. He's played into this persona on tracks like "Metro Spider," which landed on Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS.

Overall, the rollout for this album has been all over the place. Hopefully, that randomness isn't to the detriment of the comeback project.

