Mia Reveals Why She Didn't Tell Cassie About Diddy Allegedly Raping Her

BY Zachary Horvath 835 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Mia, one of Diddy's ex-assistants, has been called to the stand once again as the mogul's defense cross-examines her.

For the third time, "Mia," who was a former employee of Diddy, is back on the stand. Today, the mogul's defense, Brian Steel, contested some of her statements in another tense cross-examination. One in particular was hard for "Mia" to get through as the attorney questioned her on the rape allegations she made.

Steel wanted to know why she wouldn't tell Cassie, someone who she holds near and dear to her heart, about this alleged horrific encounter. Like most female testifiers during this two-week long trial, "Mia" says she feared the power Diddy allegedly had. "I’m not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified," she told Steel.

She further explained where her fear stemmed from, claiming that he would just find out on his own. Allegedly, he was always taking her and Cassie's phones. Based on what those have accused him of, we assume that it was to check messages and other private information.

Moreover, "Mia" even claimed that Diddy would put tracking devices in Cassie's car.

Overall, all of these answers follow her previous ones. "Mia" alleges that Diddy was constantly sexually abusive towards her, with one instance bringing her to tears. According to her, he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Read More: Utah Officials React To Donald Trump's NBA YoungBoy Pardon

Diddy Trial Day 14
6th Annual Global Spin Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the 6th Annual Global Spin Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"Mia" also revealed that she planned on not touching on the alleged sexual assault accounts ever. But she did eventually though when she approached about the trial, according to TMZ. Steel claims to remember it vividly, saying it happened in June of last year.

She did as well to some extent, adding that "[she does] remember that horrible conversation." Steel has challenged her feelings toward Diddy in these last three days, using positive social media posts about the mogul against her.

In them she wrote things like him "being the good kind of crazy," "one of [her] greatest friends," and for "letting [her] give birth to [her] dreams." Her further combated with a post that was captioned, "On the fifth anniversary of the [alleged] sexual abuse, you're saying, 'You continue to inspire me every day,'."

"Mia" clapped back with, "I didn't celebrate it as an anniversary. It was his birthday to me. [...] Instagram was a place to show how great your life was, even if it wasn't true. All these postings were the good moments." She also added, "It's called psychological abuse. Nobody was there to say that these things that were happening were wrong. Nobody flinched at his behavior."

Read More: Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Reportedly Sued By Her Daughter

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Diddy Lawyer Brian Steel Questions Accusers Story Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Lawyer Brian Steel Questions Accuser's Story During Trial 1082
Diddy Ex Assistant Dream Saved From R Kelly Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Ex Assistant Recalls Dream In Which Mogul Saved Her From R. Kelly 600
Diddy Former Assistant Grandma Funeral Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Former Assistant Alleges She Had To “Beg” To Attend Grandma’s Funeral 1282
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall Music Diddy's Ex-Assistant Details Several Alleged Instances Of Sexual Assault 690