For the third time, "Mia," who was a former employee of Diddy, is back on the stand. Today, the mogul's defense, Brian Steel, contested some of her statements in another tense cross-examination. One in particular was hard for "Mia" to get through as the attorney questioned her on the rape allegations she made.

Steel wanted to know why she wouldn't tell Cassie, someone who she holds near and dear to her heart, about this alleged horrific encounter. Like most female testifiers during this two-week long trial, "Mia" says she feared the power Diddy allegedly had. "I’m not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified," she told Steel.

She further explained where her fear stemmed from, claiming that he would just find out on his own. Allegedly, he was always taking her and Cassie's phones. Based on what those have accused him of, we assume that it was to check messages and other private information.

Moreover, "Mia" even claimed that Diddy would put tracking devices in Cassie's car.

Overall, all of these answers follow her previous ones. "Mia" alleges that Diddy was constantly sexually abusive towards her, with one instance bringing her to tears. According to her, he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Diddy Trial Day 14

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the 6th Annual Global Spin Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"Mia" also revealed that she planned on not touching on the alleged sexual assault accounts ever. But she did eventually though when she approached about the trial, according to TMZ. Steel claims to remember it vividly, saying it happened in June of last year.

She did as well to some extent, adding that "[she does] remember that horrible conversation." Steel has challenged her feelings toward Diddy in these last three days, using positive social media posts about the mogul against her.

In them she wrote things like him "being the good kind of crazy," "one of [her] greatest friends," and for "letting [her] give birth to [her] dreams." Her further combated with a post that was captioned, "On the fifth anniversary of the [alleged] sexual abuse, you're saying, 'You continue to inspire me every day,'."

"Mia" clapped back with, "I didn't celebrate it as an anniversary. It was his birthday to me. [...] Instagram was a place to show how great your life was, even if it wasn't true. All these postings were the good moments." She also added, "It's called psychological abuse. Nobody was there to say that these things that were happening were wrong. Nobody flinched at his behavior."