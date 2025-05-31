Desiree Perez cofounded Roc Nation back in 2008, and has had a long but lauded path to becoming the company's CEO. However, now she faces some heavy allegations from her daughter, according to a new report from NBC6 South Florida.

Demoree Hadley reportedly sued Perez for allegedly "using unlawful means" to have her "falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act." "She’s the CEO of Roc Nation, which is a company that she owns along with Shawn Carter, the famous rapper Jay-Z," the lawsuit reads.

Hadley claims she spent two weeks in multiple mental health institutions for no clear or legitimate reason. She submitted medical records and body cam footage of a mobile crisis unit urging her to get in a gray pickup truck. Later, a doctor mentally evaluated Hadley and claimed her family, including her mother and aunt, alleged that she tried to overdose the night before.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges Desiree Perez employed her "money, power and influence to tear apart" Hadley and her husband Javon, "creating an enterprise of individuals to effectuate her plot... to essentially try to separate me from my husband and to falsely accuse him of domestic violence."

COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019

However, the Roc Nation executive reportedly denied these allegations in court, filing a lawsuit against Javon a month before her daughter's lawsuit. She claimed to have evidence he abused Hadley for years, which the couple denies. Also, Perez allegedly feared that Hadley was using prescription drugs and would take her own life.

"I haven't seen anything in my entire 20 years of practicing law that it is so clear that someone did something wrong," attorney Hilton Napoleon II reportedly stated, who is representing Demoree Hadley. She claims Desiree Perez harassed the couple for years and made unfounded accusations that prosecutors did not follow.

"The (Miami-Dade) State Attorney's Office wrote an eleven-page scathing closeout memoranda, which basically said that her mother made false allegations to the police," Napoleon II alleged. Demoree Hadley left her last mental institution in April after Desiree Perez dismissed the case. Nevertheless, this situation led to a lawsuit. It's a complex issue, and we will see if we get updates on it soon.