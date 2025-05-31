Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Denies Allegations In Daughter's Detainment Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1039 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Sued Daughter Detainment Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Lil Uzi Vert, Juan Perez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and Desiree Perez attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Desiree Perez faced lesser backlash last year over the Super Bowl halftime show selection, which she is close to as Roc Nation's CEO.

Desiree Perez cofounded Roc Nation back in 2008, and has had a long but lauded path to becoming the company's CEO. However, now she faces some heavy allegations from her daughter, according to a new report from NBC6 South Florida.

Demoree Hadley reportedly sued Perez for allegedly "using unlawful means" to have her "falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act." "She’s the CEO of Roc Nation, which is a company that she owns along with Shawn Carter, the famous rapper Jay-Z," the lawsuit reads.

Hadley claims she spent two weeks in multiple mental health institutions for no clear or legitimate reason. She submitted medical records and body cam footage of a mobile crisis unit urging her to get in a gray pickup truck. Later, a doctor mentally evaluated Hadley and claimed her family, including her mother and aunt, alleged that she tried to overdose the night before.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges Desiree Perez employed her "money, power and influence to tear apart" Hadley and her husband Javon, "creating an enterprise of individuals to effectuate her plot... to essentially try to separate me from my husband and to falsely accuse him of domestic violence."

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Brian Steel Questions Accuser's Story During Trial

Desiree Perez Daughter
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

However, the Roc Nation executive reportedly denied these allegations in court, filing a lawsuit against Javon a month before her daughter's lawsuit. She claimed to have evidence he abused Hadley for years, which the couple denies. Also, Perez allegedly feared that Hadley was using prescription drugs and would take her own life.

"I haven't seen anything in my entire 20 years of practicing law that it is so clear that someone did something wrong," attorney Hilton Napoleon II reportedly stated, who is representing Demoree Hadley. She claims Desiree Perez harassed the couple for years and made unfounded accusations that prosecutors did not follow.

"The (Miami-Dade) State Attorney's Office wrote an eleven-page scathing closeout memoranda, which basically said that her mother made false allegations to the police," Napoleon II alleged. Demoree Hadley left her last mental institution in April after Desiree Perez dismissed the case. Nevertheless, this situation led to a lawsuit. It's a complex issue, and we will see if we get updates on it soon.

Read More: 50 Cent Plans To Talk Donald Trump Out Of Potential Diddy Pardon

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2019 Music Roc Nation CEO Will Sit For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Case: Report 3.4K
Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images, Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images Music Boosie Badazz Questions Why Roc Nation's Desiree Perez Doesn't Have Federal Protection 35.8K
Rich Fury/Getty Images Music JAY-Z Names Desiree Perez CEO of Roc Nation 8.7K
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Music Megan Thee Stallion Claims 1501 Certified Ent. Is "Harassing" Roc Nation CEO 14.7K