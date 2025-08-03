Roc Nation and its CEO Desiree Perez continue to face a lot of alleged controversy, whether it's from the rest of the music industry or concerning more in-house issues. A lawsuit against her and other entities from her daughter Demoree Hadley accuses her of unlawfully and unrightfully subjecting her to mental evaluations.

But the doctor in this case wants nothing to do with it. According to AllHipHop, Dr. Daniel Bober motioned in Florida court to toss out this lawsuit against him over the state's Baker and Marchman acts. Perez had reportedly contacted him with concerns for her daughter's mental health and self-harm risk. Bober allegedly took the next steps to initiate the psychiatric evaluation under the aforementioned acts. However, Hadley alleges that the chief executive officer financially persuaded him to meet her wishes.

"The complaint is speculative and conclusory," the doctor's legal team alleged. He claims the accusations against him and Desiree Perez are legally speculative at best, lack factual evidence, and do not meet Florida's lawful requirements procedures. For example, Dr. Daniel Bober alleges that Demoree Hadley and her team didn't follow important pre-lawsuit processes to claim medical negligence or malpractice.

Roc Nation & Desiree Perez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

In addition, Bober's motion tries to shield him from a lawsuit under federal civil rights law due to his status as a non-government actor. It also brought up the possibility of immunity due to his good faith service to a state statute.

But all these claims concern the Baker Act, which lets authorities detain folks endangering themselves or others. As for the Marchman Act, which deals with substance abuse, the doctor's lawyers claim he had nothing to do with that process and allege that the law protects him from liability. They similarly argued in favor of dismissing emotional distress claims due to allegedly not meeting a legal standard for outrageous behavior.