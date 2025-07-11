Nicki Minaj Alleges Desiree Perez Was Behind Swatting Incidents During Scathing Rant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
It's been a busy week for Nicki Minaj, as the femcee has gone after Desiree Perez, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Nicki Minaj is not one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind. She proved that earlier this week with various fiery rants on X. The femcee called out Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, alleging that she was behind the instances of swatting she's faced over the past year or so.

Nicki also tied these allegations to those made against Perez by her daughter Demoree Hadley. Hadley is currently suing her mother for allegedly trying to put her in a psych ward.

"Isn’t it funny how demoree claims they kept trying to convince others that she was 'crazy' & even had PAID medical professionals & fake Nike reps involved doing mental assessments on her w/o her permission???" Nicki alleged, "Isn’t it odd that Desiree Perez own daughter is claiming they kept making FALSE statements to get her in a MENTAL FACILITY?!?!! Isn’t it funny how they kept trying to say Desiree Perez’s black son-in-law was abusing her daughter to get him FALSELY imprisoned?!?!!!!"

Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beef

"Remember the 3 Times my home was swatted claiming a 'man' in the home had a gun?!?!!" Nicki also added. "Does this not all sound FAMILIAR to what did & what IS happening to me?!?!! Isn’t it funny how they have all the mangy dogs using their trigger words now against me????? 'Crazy' 'not in right mind'. The same words she used about her DAUGHTER."

Perez is far from the only person Nicki has gone off on recently, however. She also called out Jay-Z during one of her explosive rants this week. "Dear #JayZ & Desirat, You ruined hiphop, You ruined football, You ruined basketball, You ruined touring, You ruined instagram, You ruined Twitter. The jig is up. All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only," she wrote.

Nicki even dissed Megan Thee Stallion recently, after the "Hiss" performer took a loss in court amid her legal battle with her former cameraman Emilio Garcia.

