Desiree Perez
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Her Next Target Is Roc Nation CEO Desiree PerezNicki is not done just yet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRoc Nation CEO Will Sit For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Case: ReportA judge made a new ruling this week, and it looks like Desiree Perez will have to answer questions from 1501's team.By Erika Marie
- Beef6ix9ine Calls Out Bobby Shmurda Before Dissing Lil Durk, King Von, & More6ix9ine stays looking for smoke in the comments section.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Badazz Questions Why Roc Nation's Desiree Perez Doesn't Have Federal ProtectionThe rapper seemed unaware of Perez's past & thinks she should always have federal protection.By HNHH Staff
- MusicFunkmaster Flex Shames Jay-Z For Trump AlignmentDuring an extensive on-air segment, Funkmaster Flex gathered his thoughts on Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who recently received a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsFunk Flex Co-Signs Serious Allegations Against Jay-ZFunk Flex co-signs a report about Jay-Z allegedly cutting a deal with Trump for the pardon of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsRoc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Receives Pardon From Trump: ReportDecades ago, Jay-Z's right-hand woman was arrested on drug, firearm, and grand larceny charges.By HNHH Staff
- Gram6ix9ine Targets Meek Mill: "You Was Put On By Nicki Minaj"6ix9ine hopped on Instagram Live and didn't hold anything back when he accused Meek Mill of hanging with rats and told the rapper that they only reason he's famous is because of Nicki Minaj.By HNHH Staff