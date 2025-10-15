Recently, Us Weekly reported that Nicki Minaj is at risk of losing her $20 million Los Angeles mansion. According to the outlet, this is because a new motion has been filed by Thomas Weidenmuller, a German security guard who sued the femcee and her husband Kenneth Petty in 2021. Weidenmuller alleged that Petty assaulted him at a concert, and that Nicki also participated in the alleged attack. Since the couple reportedly didn't respond to the lawsuit, he was awarded a $503,318.02 default judgment. He's not been able to collect it despite multiple attempts, however. This prompted him to suggest the sale of Nicki's home.

“The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption," the motion states. "That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs.”

“Here, there is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment," it continues. "With millions to spare."

Nicki Minaj & Desiree Perez

According to Nicki, however, there might be more to the story. This morning, she took to TikTok to comment on a video about the potential loss of her home. "Desiree Perez you mad," she wrote. "Ahhhhahahaaaaaaa. CONSPIRACY. FALSE IMPROSONMENT [sic]. CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS!!!!! ROC NATION CEO. AAHAAAAHHHHAAAAA."

She later shared a screenshot of the comment on Twitter, throwing even more jabs in her caption. "On TikTok [laughing emoji] DESIREE PEREZ YOU GOT BIGGER FISH TO FRY BOOKIE. conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violation. Oh cock nation yall suck. Page 6, us weekly, lmfaooooooo. Nothing you say will stop what’s to come. Cry harder I THINK UR GOING TO JAIL DESIREE!!! casiNOPE," she alleged.

Nicki didn't stop there, however. In a follow-up tweet, she took aim at a couple of the outlets that reported on Weidenmuller's latest motion. "Dear US WEEKLY & PAGE 6, you just f*cked yourselves," she claimed.