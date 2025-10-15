Nicki Minaj Puts Desiree Perez On Blast Amid Reports Of Potential Home Seizure

BY Caroline Fisher 507 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
It was recently reported that Nicki Minaj could lose her home as a result of a $500K unpaid default judgment.

Recently, Us Weekly reported that Nicki Minaj is at risk of losing her $20 million Los Angeles mansion. According to the outlet, this is because a new motion has been filed by Thomas Weidenmuller, a German security guard who sued the femcee and her husband Kenneth Petty in 2021. Weidenmuller alleged that Petty assaulted him at a concert, and that Nicki also participated in the alleged attack. Since the couple reportedly didn't respond to the lawsuit, he was awarded a $503,318.02 default judgment. He's not been able to collect it despite multiple attempts, however. This prompted him to suggest the sale of Nicki's home.

“The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption," the motion states. "That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs.”

“Here, there is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment," it continues. "With millions to spare."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Could Lose Her Los Angeles Mansion Over $500K Unpaid Judgment

Nicki Minaj & Desiree Perez

According to Nicki, however, there might be more to the story. This morning, she took to TikTok to comment on a video about the potential loss of her home. "Desiree Perez you mad," she wrote. "Ahhhhahahaaaaaaa. CONSPIRACY. FALSE IMPROSONMENT [sic]. CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS!!!!! ROC NATION CEO. AAHAAAAHHHHAAAAA."

She later shared a screenshot of the comment on Twitter, throwing even more jabs in her caption. "On TikTok [laughing emoji] DESIREE PEREZ YOU GOT BIGGER FISH TO FRY BOOKIE. conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violation. Oh cock nation yall suck. Page 6, us weekly, lmfaooooooo. Nothing you say will stop what’s to come. Cry harder I THINK UR GOING TO JAIL DESIREE!!! casiNOPE," she alleged.

Nicki didn't stop there, however. In a follow-up tweet, she took aim at a couple of the outlets that reported on Weidenmuller's latest motion. "Dear US WEEKLY & PAGE 6, you just f*cked yourselves," she claimed.

Read More: Tasha K Claims Nicki Minaj Filed A Police Report Against Stylist For Alleged Theft

