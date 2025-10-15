It's already been a rough week for Nicki Minaj. Now, it looks like she has yet another obstacle standing in her way. Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the femcee and her husband Kenneth Petty could lose their Los Angeles mansion. In 2021, they were both sued by a security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller. Weidenmuller alleges that he was attacked by Petty at one of Nicki's concerts in Frankfurt, Germany. Allegedly, the "Super Freaky Girl" performer also participated.

Reportedly, the couple failed to respond to the lawsuit, and Weidenmuller was awarded a $503,318.02 default judgment as a result. He's yet to successfully collect it, however, despite multiple attempts. In a new motion, he asks that the motion be enforced by selling Nicki's home.

“The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption," the motion reads. "That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs.”

Read More: Tasha K Claims Nicki Minaj Filed A Police Report Against Stylist For Alleged Theft

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

“Here, there is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment," it continues. "With millions to spare."

“Although it is regrettable that the extraordinary measure of forcing the sale of Minaj’s dwelling is required, that result is entirely the product of her intransigence in not making payment," the motion concludes. "Minaj is a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million, and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world. There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors.”

At the time of writing, the judge has yet to rule on the motion.