6ix9ine Seemingly Justifies Paying For Nicki Minaj Collab To Go Number One

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 692 Views
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
6ix9ine didn't explicitly confirm this claim about the 2020 Nicki Minaj collab "Trollz," but he didn't explicitly deny it either.

6ix9ine went through a whole lot of topics during his recent interview with DJ Vlad, whether it's his infamous witness testimony or his many claims about the music industry. While discussing the practices of fake streams, buying commercial success, and "industry plants," he seemed to allude to inflating the performance of his Nicki Minaj collab "Trollz" back in 2020.

For those unaware, the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and dropped to number 34 the following week, which was the biggest drop-off for a chart-topper in its second week at the time. When Vlad asked about this, Tekashi had this to say on VladTV: "I was so heavy on bashing Billboard and Nielsen that they tried to make me look bad. I exposed the world, that you can buy number ones, these numbers are inflated. I exposed the music industry. Right? I was delivering food in 2016, 2015... From delivering food, you think I was made in a lab? An industry plant? I'm real as f**k."

6ix9ine "GOOBA"

It's unclear exactly what Tekashi 6ix9ine referred to here with "exposing" these claims back during the song's 2020 release. He didn't answer a question from Vlad about whether or not he paid for "Trollz" to go number one, although he definitely pushed for it back then. But this was when the New York rapper was still very angry about his previous comeback single "GOOBA" not going number one, which is when these accusations about Billboard manipulation started to emerge for him.

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine stood by his organic popularity, and he and Vlad brought up other claims from Young Thug and even Drake these days about commercial manipulation. When Vlad asked how much it cost to take "Trollz" to number one, he had this to say: "Well, I don't know, because that's what the label – Matter of fact, I didn't need to buy s**t," Tekashi expressed. There's not really a confirmation or straight-up denial here, so take this with a massive grain of salt.

Meanwhile, amid other 6ix9ine provocations and hot takes, we'll see if Nicki responds to this. Seems unlikely, but you never know.

