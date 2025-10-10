6ix9ine Explains His Gang Testimony Against Cardi B & Jim Jones

6ix9ine is as chatty as ever, but his recent interview with DJ Vlad also made him call out folks' misconceptions of his infamous witness testimony in the Nine Trey Bloods RICO case last decade. For those unaware, he testified on the stand against the gang in a controversial manner, given how he tangentially connected to them prior to the arrest of many of its members, including himself.

While speaking on VladTV, Tekashi emphasized a question from Vlad about him allegedly mentioning Cardi B and Jim Jones as alleged Bloods. The New York rapper thinks this is just a narrative to make him look bad, as he was never the one to bring them up. Rather, he affirmatively answered questions about them during a defense attorney's cross-examination, so make of that what you will.

"I never mentioned them, I never brought them up," Tekashi 6ix9ine explained. "Look at the docket. [...] Harv's attorney cross-examined me and brought them up. That's how their names came up. The narrative, to make 6ix9ine look bad, is that, 'Yo, he was talking about everybody.'" However, the VladTV clip shows the part where Tekashi identifies Capo and Mel Murda in a phone call, referred to Jim Jones as "a retired rapper," and affirmed a question about his alleged Nine Trey status.

6ix9ine Interview

Still, 6ix9ine claimed he's speaking all facts, and said that folks won't watch this part of their interview as much because of that. He had also claimed that the Dipset MC and the aforementioned Murda threatened to "discipline" him for cooperating and said that these discussions made him fear and feel concern for the lives and safety of himself and his family.

Also, the controversial provocateur explained that the court subpoenaed him under oath, so he couldn't avoid speaking on Cardi or Jim when attorneys brought them up. Also, there were a lot of connections to them that would've gotten him in perjury trouble if he tried to downplay his knowledge and relationships.