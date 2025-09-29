Back in 2018, 6ix9ine and Casanova were involved in a frightening incident at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. When their two crews encountered each other, tensions quickly rose, and a single shot was fired by Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick. He was ultimately was sentenced to 85 months behind bars.

During a recent interview with VladTV, the "Gummo" performer opened up about the beef that started it all and detailed the heated run-in itself. According to him, the feud began with Casanova's alleged cooperation with authorities. From there, they and their associates allegedly clashed over a robbery.

6ix9ine admits that he was scared during the infamous Barclays Center incident, as at first, he didn't know who pulled the trigger. "20 versus 5, it was over. I said, 'Oh, it's over, it was a set-up,'" he remembered. "I didn't know who shot."

He went on to reflect on how he bragged about the ordeal on social media after finding out who the shooter was. "The whole time I was scared," he added.

6ix9ine & Casanova Beef

Fortunately, 6ix9ine and Casanova have since made amends, miraculously squashing their beef in the spring of 2018. The latter discussed the truce during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio in 2019. At the time, he made it clear that he has no hard feelings towards his former foe.