BY Caroline Fisher
According to 6ix9ine, he was severely outnumbered when he clashed with Casanova's crew at Barclays Center in 2018.

Back in 2018, 6ix9ine and Casanova were involved in a frightening incident at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. When their two crews encountered each other, tensions quickly rose, and a single shot was fired by Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick. He was ultimately was sentenced to 85 months behind bars.

During a recent interview with VladTV, the "Gummo" performer opened up about the beef that started it all and detailed the heated run-in itself. According to him, the feud began with Casanova's alleged cooperation with authorities. From there, they and their associates allegedly clashed over a robbery.

6ix9ine admits that he was scared during the infamous Barclays Center incident, as at first, he didn't know who pulled the trigger. "20 versus 5, it was over. I said, 'Oh, it's over, it was a set-up,'" he remembered. "I didn't know who shot."

He went on to reflect on how he bragged about the ordeal on social media after finding out who the shooter was. "The whole time I was scared," he added.

6ix9ine & Casanova Beef

Fortunately, 6ix9ine and Casanova have since made amends, miraculously squashing their beef in the spring of 2018. The latter discussed the truce during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio in 2019. At the time, he made it clear that he has no hard feelings towards his former foe.

"When you in the feds, and you go left, you gotta tell them everything you ever did in your life that's a crime. That's called a debriefing. They debriefed him," he explained. "I don't care what he did, or what he [tends] to do. He can't tell on me because the whole world knows what happened to us. I'm not gonna kick him when he's down, because everybody in this f*cking industry left me for dead. They was f*cking with him. Everybody."

"I wish him the best," Casanova continued. "I wish everybody the best. I'm in my zone, I'm speaking about my scars, he's gonna have to speak about his."

