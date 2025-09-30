6ix9ine & Lil Tjay Roast Each Other In Wild New DMs

6ix9ine and Lil Tjay have been beefing for years now, mocking each other over legal woes, injuries, and more.

6ix9ine and Lil Tjay have a history of beefing. Recently, the two artists even exchanged some DMs and shared them on their Instagram Stories. "U Kilt that or Nahh Lmaoo," Lil Tjay wrote, per No Jumper. "I did that," 6ix9ine responded, prompting him to say, “U sum funny rat n***a lmaoooooooo." 6ix9ine quickly fired back, writing, “Na ngl thank u, you some funny shot up n***a.”

For now, it remains unclear exactly what led up to this latest exchange, though they've done their fair share of feuding in the past. Back in 2022, for example, 6ix9ine laughed at Lil Tjay after learning that he'd been shot seven times and rushed into emergency surgery.

In 2024, Lil Tjay also linked up with 6ix9ine's ex and gifted her a chain. Just days later, it was rumored that the "Resume" performer was part of a 21-person Bronx gang indictment. Around the same time, 6ix9ine posted several laughing emojis on his Instagram Story, prompting fans to assume that he was mocking his foe for his alleged legal woes. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark and NYC Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban later clarified that Lil Tjay was not actually a defendant.

6ix9ine Casanova Beef

Lil Tjay is far from the only person 6ix9ine has beefed with, however. He's also had issues with Casanova. In 2018, they were both involved in a tense run-in at Barclays Center, which ended in a single gunshot being fired by Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick.

During a recent interview with VladTV, 6ix9ine reflected on the incident, admitting that it shook him up. "20 versus 5, it was over. I said, 'Oh, it's over, it was a set-up,'" he recalled. "I didn't know who shot. [...] The whole time I was scared."

Fortunately, the two of them went on to squash their beef in the spring of 2018. The following year, Casanova told Ebro Darden that he wishes everybody the best, including 6ix9ine. "I'm in my zone, I'm speaking about my scars," he added. "He's gonna have to speak about his."

