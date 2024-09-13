Lil Tjay Allegedly Appears In A New Federal Gang Indictment

This is a relatively unconfirmed story, so take it with a grain of salt.

Lil Tjay has allegedly been named in a new federal gang indictment reportedly accusing him and about 20 other individuals of allegedly being part of the $laughtery Gang. Moreover, the alleged indictment claims that they were responsible for 14 different shootings in the Bronx. News footage also emerged of law enforcement authorities raiding what the outlet called a "criminal commune" in a Bronx apartment, resulting in eight arrests of wanted suspects according to the clip below. This is still a very early story in development, so take this with a grain of salt. We still don't know to what extent the "Fall Back" rapper is involved in all this.

Furthermore, Lil Tjay sadly has a lot of experience when it comes to run-ins with the law. For example, authorities arrested him at a Miami airport back in May on his 23rd birthday. This was a very unclear and vague circumstance that was initially believed to involve an arrest warrant, but this wasn't much of an issue for long. The New York MC was quickly released from custody, and even flaunted his material wealth and freedom on social media in the aftermath.

Lil Tjay Allegedly Hit With Federal Gang Indictment

Elsewhere, Lil Tjay seems to continue his battle with fellow New Yorker 6ix9ine. It seems like the latter is losing. Tjay recently linked up with Tekashi's ex-girlfriend and gifted her a chain. Many saw this as a direct sign of disrespect against the formerly rainbow-haired artist. It's one of many beefs that the "GUMMO" creative has within the rap game, many of which continue to develop in ugly and combative ways to this day. It seems like this is a more light example of that, but nonetheless a statement of opposition.