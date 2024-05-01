Future’s Baby Momma Addresses Lil Tjay Dating Rumors

Brittni Mealy, who shares a child with Future, shot down the rumors that she’s been dating Lil Tjay in a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. The rumors began to gain traction after users on the internet uncovered photos of the two of them appearing to be on the same plane.

“Let’s be clear cause yall blogs love a made up story let me clear this up immediately,” Mealy wrote in her post. “TJAY is like my lil brother damn near my son age!! Yall are reaching to think it’s giving dating! Do yall know how old I am!! Absolutely nothing like that At all!” She further added: “It’s hella people around to try and single me out for some clicks is crazyyyyy! When I pop out yall won’t have to piece some sh*t together.” Mealy also posted a screenshot of the account, IG Model Tea Room, with the caption: “Very much fake news! Stop it!!!!!” They appear to have been promoting the rumors online.

Read More: Future's Ex Brittni Mealy Accuses Him Of Shutting Down Her Instagram

Future & Brittni Mealy Party In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Tiffany Foxx, Brittni Mealy and Future attend a Party at compound Nightclub on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future and Mealy have known one another for over a decade at this point. The two made headlines back in 2022 at their son's 8th birthday party after getting in a fight at the event. Afterward, Mealy clarified that it was an isolated incident and that Future had been a good co-parent. "I can say In 11 years I've knew my sons dad I haven't felt threaten by him nor has my son," Brittni said online at the time. "The other night was a isolated situation." She added it was important to her not to "paint a picture of him to the world like he is this violent hateful man and bad mean father. He make sure I'm good he make sure our son good we family we go through things and that's that."

Brittni Mealy Speaks On Lil Tjay Rumors

Image via Instagram @thebrittni

Check out Mealy's post about the rumors of her and Lil Tjay above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Brittni Mealy and Future on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Future's Ex Brittni Praises Future's Parenting Following Fight At Son's Party

[Via]