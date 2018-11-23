Brittni Mealy
- Pop CultureFuture's Income Revealed Amid Lost Child Support BattleFuture has lost his child support battle with his ex, Brittni Mealy.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeFuture Responds To BM's Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: WatchHendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn't mind showing it off.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBrittni Mealy Says Future Still Hasn't Apologized For Calling Her A "Hoe"The drama continues.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureFuture's Ex Brittni Mealy Accuses Him Of Shutting Down Her InstagramBrittni thinks Future is behind the takedown of her Instagram page.By Alex Zidel
- GramFuture's Ex Brittni Apologizes To Joie Chavis After Sharing Audio Of RapperBrittni now claims she didn't intend to "try to tear down another woman" but she was "pissed" at the rapper.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFuture's Baby Mama Brittni Leaks Audio Of Him Saying He Never Loved Joie ChavisBrittni Mealy says she leaked the audio as a "warning" to her rapper ex-boyfriend.By Alex Zidel
- GramFuture & BM Brittni Both Selling Merch Related To Their Latest FightJust when you thought the argument ended, the rapper and the mother of his son, Prince Wilburn, are involved in a Petty Wars.By Erika Marie
- GramFuture & His Mother Believe BM Brittni Needs Prayers, She Claps BackThis latest controversy involving Future and Brittni is unraveling as the rapper's mother writes Brittni is mad because she can't get her way.By Erika Marie
- GramFuture Accused Of Texting Son That His Mother Brittni Is A "Hoe"Brittni shared screenshots of an alleged exchange between Future and their seven-year-old son, Prince Wilburn.By Erika Marie
- GossipFuture's Ex Brittni Mealy Trolls Him With Savage Lori Harvey MemeThe ex-girlfriend of the rapper and mother to his son threw some subtle shade at him while using a meme of Lori Harvey to do it. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsFuture's Ex Brittni Praises Future's Parenting Following Fight At Son's PartyShe wanted to clear up rumors about the argument they had at their son's birthday party where Brittni accused Future of threatening her.By Erika Marie
- GramFuture & Ex Brittni Get Into It, She Says He Told 8-Year-Old Son "F*ck Him"She also claims the rapper told his son that he would "shoot up his mom."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFuture Gives Lori Harvey Same Romantic Birthday Surprise That His Exes Also ReceivedFuture is straight up recycling his surprise strategies.By Lynn S.
- GramFuture's Baby Mama, Brittni, Flexes Her Expensive Watch Collection"Addiction or nah?"By Noah C
- Original ContentFuture's Baby Mamas: A Complete GuideAn extensive list of the rapper's romantic entanglements that resulted in a child.By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- MusicFuture On Break Up With Brittni Mealy: "One Monkey Don't Stop A Show"Future's levels of pettiness have increased exponentially.By Aron A.