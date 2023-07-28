Future’s Income Revealed Amid Lost Child Support Battle

Future has lost his child support battle with his ex, Brittni Mealy.

BYCaroline Fisher
Future’s Income Revealed Amid Lost Child Support Battle

Last year, Future’s ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy sued the rapper, seeking additional child support. The two share one child together, 10-year-old Prince. In the suit, she alleged that there had been a “substantial change” in her ex’s income in the time since their original 2014 agreement. She further claimed that she “bears the burden of additional expenses,” because he didn’t “exercise his scheduled parenting time.” It’s now been reported that Future has lost the child support battle, meaning that his monthly payments will increase from $3K to $5K each month.

The rapper’s income was also unveiled amid the battle, in new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. Apparently, Future makes a gross monthly income of over $30K per month. It was also revealed that Mealy makes somewhere around $14K monthly.

Read More: Future Seemingly Takes Shots At Russell Wilson On Quavo Collab, “Turn Yo Clic Up”

Future Has To Pay Brittni Mealy $5K Each Month

Future To Pay Additional Child Support
Brittni Mealy attends “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” Screening at the Battery Theater on July 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images)

Future opposed Mealy’s 2022 lawsuit, claiming that he had been making sufficient payments in a timely manner. Following the suit, Future also took to Instagram to flex some wads of cash. Things got pretty ugly overall amid the couple’s breakup. Future even allegedly texted their son, who was 8-years-old at the time, claiming that his mother is a “hoe.” She then clapped back, saying that her ex is “a real coward.” Mealy later spoke on the incident, claiming that neither her or her son ever received an apology. “My son has yet to get an apology, privately or publicly,” she explained.

Mealy then released an audio clip, in which Future claims to have “never loved” another one of his baby mamas, Joie Chavis. “I don’t look at Joie the same way that I look at you,” he says in the clip, “I don’t look at her like someone I love. I never loved her like that.” Mealy later called the bold act “a warning to leave [her] alone.

Read More: Future Versus Ludacris: Who Is Better? Twitter Debates

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.