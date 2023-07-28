Future’s Income Revealed Amid Lost Child Support Battle

Last year, Future’s ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy sued the rapper, seeking additional child support. The two share one child together, 10-year-old Prince. In the suit, she alleged that there had been a “substantial change” in her ex’s income in the time since their original 2014 agreement. She further claimed that she “bears the burden of additional expenses,” because he didn’t “exercise his scheduled parenting time.” It’s now been reported that Future has lost the child support battle, meaning that his monthly payments will increase from $3K to $5K each month.

The rapper’s income was also unveiled amid the battle, in new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. Apparently, Future makes a gross monthly income of over $30K per month. It was also revealed that Mealy makes somewhere around $14K monthly.

Future Has To Pay Brittni Mealy $5K Each Month

Future opposed Mealy’s 2022 lawsuit, claiming that he had been making sufficient payments in a timely manner. Following the suit, Future also took to Instagram to flex some wads of cash. Things got pretty ugly overall amid the couple’s breakup. Future even allegedly texted their son, who was 8-years-old at the time, claiming that his mother is a “hoe.” She then clapped back, saying that her ex is “a real coward.” Mealy later spoke on the incident, claiming that neither her or her son ever received an apology. “My son has yet to get an apology, privately or publicly,” she explained.

Mealy then released an audio clip, in which Future claims to have “never loved” another one of his baby mamas, Joie Chavis. “I don’t look at Joie the same way that I look at you,” he says in the clip, “I don’t look at her like someone I love. I never loved her like that.” Mealy later called the bold act “a warning to leave [her] alone.”

