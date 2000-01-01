Future Versus Ludacris: Who Is Better? Twitter Debates

Social media is currently debating between two Atlanta hip-hop icons and determining which one is the better artist. As hard as the question is, a lot of people expressed passionate takes on whether Future is better than Ludacris or vice versa. Of course, this is just the latest Twitter trending topic that pits two artists, albums, or other music-related nugget of pop culture against each other. However, what makes this debate particularly interesting is that it really depends on which era speaks more to you as a listener. As far as talent, lyrical ability, influence, impact, and status, both MCs represent a similar grade of quality when it comes to Atlanta’s rap dominance.

Furthermore, many might add asterisks to those attributes depending on what style of hip-hop they prefer. Some believe Future can’t touch Ludacris bar-for-bar, whereas others argue that Luda never influenced his generation to the extent that Fewtch did. Whether you prefer the auto-tune crooner or the under-appreciated lyricist, you can’t deny that it’s at the very least a tough conversation. After all, their appeals are so distinct from one another that you can really enjoy both without having a specific preference.

Ludacris Versus Future Debate Riles Up Social Media

Regardless, many folks still came through comparing what makes each rapper so special in their specific generation. Still, they might share some similar achievements in the abstract, but looking at their styles, you realize that there isn’t much comparison. For example, maybe it would be easier to pit Future up against another 2010s trap pioneer, like a Young Thug or the Migos. On the other hand, Ludacris might go up again 2000s titans like DMX, Jay-Z, or Eminem for an easier comparison point.

Meanwhile, both artists recently looked back, either ceremoniously or directly, on their past work. Future’s classic album DS2 turned eight years old this week, and Ludacris spoke on being surprised at “Southern Hospitality” becoming a hit. With all this context in mind, let us know who you’d take in this debate down in the comments. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on these icons and other Atlanta hip-hop legends.

