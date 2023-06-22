In a recent interview with No Jumper‘s Sharp, Doe Boy discussed claiming that Future is better than 2Pac. A now-deleted Tweet previously went viral, revealing his opinion on the matter. Now, he says he’s sticking to it. When the host brought up the Tweet, he said, “That’s a fact, though. I really believe this.” He went on to say, “a muthaf**ka can’t argue with me ’cause, at the end of the day, it’s my opinion.”

“You’ve got to understand I’m 29 years old,” he explains, “I love Tupac, but I don’t really know his music enough.” Doe Boy says he loves who the rapper is “as a person,” explaining, “I love his personality.” He goes on to say, however, that he feels as though 2Pac’s music has been “forced” onto his generation. He then claims to know that people are “about to crucify [him] in the comments,” but says that he doesn’t care.



Doe Boy Says It’s Just His Opinion

Doe Boy just released his new album Beezy earlier this month, which was executive-produced by Future. The album also features Future on the songs “TRY & SEE” and “MENACE.” Other artists featured on the album include Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, G Herbo, Roddy Rich, and more.

He and Future met on the live streaming platform UStream, and Doe Boy later asked one of Future’s DJs for his phone number. “I pulled him aside and said, ‘Look, you saw Future. He told me I’m Freebandz. Let me get his number,’” he recalled. He goes on to detail his pursuit of Future, calling it “relentless.” “I swear to God,” he explains, “I’m leaving songs on his voicemail, I’m playing my songs on his voicemail, all kinds of sh*t.” After Sharp says that it “had to get f*cking annoying” for Future, Doe Boy agrees. “I know I was irritating as f*ck,” he says. His efforts proved to be effective, however, as he eventually got signed to Freebandz.

