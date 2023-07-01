Future is easily one of the most influential artists in hip-hop today. His flows and his beat selection are second to none. Overall, he is one of the pioneers of the trap subgenre. Not to mention, he arguably has the subgenre’s most beloved classic. While some will argue for Travis Scott Rodeo or Young Thug’s Barter 6 to take the crown, others will give Dirty Sprite 2 the edge. At the end of the day, it is hard to argue against considering its lasting legacy in the game today.

In fact, this album turned eight years old on Monday. Although it feels like it came out just yesterday, this project is almost an entire decade old. It’s almost impossible to fathom such a thing. However, it just so happens to be the reality we live in. If you were a young adult when this came out, you are in your 30s now. If you were in high school, well, you have probably graduated college. That said, let’s take a look at the song that kicked the entire project off.

Future Gave Us Quotables For Years

“Thought It Was A Drought” is one of the most appropriate album intros you will find. The album cover for Dirty Sprite 2 immediately fills you with visions of lean, and various other colorful drugs. With Thought It Was A Drought, the production opens up with some syrupy chord progressions all while Future gives us laid-back vocals. Subsequently, the album opens up with the incredible delivery of “I just f*cked your b*tch in some Gucci flip flops.” These lyrics are extremely quotable and are a rallying cry at Future’s concerts.

While some of the other songs on the album might be more memorable, “Thought It Was A Drought” serves as the album’s mission statement. It is a classic track that goes with one of hip-hop’s most beloved modern classics. Let us know your thoughts on the song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just f*cked your b*tch in some Gucci flip flops

I just had some bi*ches and I made ’em lip lock

I just took a p*ss and I seen codeine coming out

We got purple Actavis, I thought it was a drought