dirty sprite 2
- Music VideosFuture Drops "Rotation" Music Video To Celebrate Nine Years Of "DS2"Pluto blessed day long time fans.ByElias Andrews611 Views
- SongsFuture Delivered A Classic With "Thought It Was A Drought"We will never look at Gucci Flip Flops the same. ByAlexander Cole2.7K Views
- Original ContentFuture's "DS2" Birthed The Hedonistic Trapper Of The CenturyLooking back on Future's "DS2" four years after its release.ByAron A.8.1K Views
- MusicFuture's Self-Titled Album Is Officially PlatinumFuture's received his third platinum plaque for an album.ByAron A.96 Views
- NewsWhere Ya AtAnother leak off the upcoming "No Ceilings 2."ByRose Lilah224 Views
- Music VideosFuture "Rich $ex" Video Starring Blac ChynaFuture's music video for "Rich $ex" stars none other than Blac Chyna.ByRose Lilah533 Views
- NewsFuture Performs "Blow A Bag" & "Where Ya At" On Jimmy Kimmel LiveWatch Future perform play a pair of #DS2 hits backed by a live band.ByDanny Schwartz63 Views
- NewsFuture "Colossal" VideoFuture drops another #DS2 video for "Colossal."ByDanny Schwartz72 Views
- NewsStick Talk (Remix)Rick Ross drops off a new remix over Future's "Dirty Sprite 2" cut "Stick Talk."ByKevin Goddard131 Views
- NewsFuture "The Percocet and Stripper Joint" Teaser VideoWatch a teaser for Future's "The Percocet and Stripper Joint" music video.ByRose Lilah133 Views
- NewsFuture "Blood On The Money" VideoFuture attends a funeral in "Blood on the Money."ByDanny Schwartz379 Views
- Music VideosFuture Feat. Drake "Where Ya At" BTS VideoFuture takes us behind-the-scenes of the "Where Ya At" music video.ByRose Lilah72 Views
- NewsFuture "I Serve The Base" VideoFuture drops the visual for #DS2 banger "I Serve the Base."ByDanny Schwartz116 Views
- Original ContentFuture's "Dirty Sprite 2": The Drug CountWe tally up the drug-referencing lyrics on Future's new album.ByChris Tart39.6K Views
- ReviewsReview: Future's "Dirty Sprite 2"Is Future's Sprite a bit too muddy, or did he deliver as expected on "Dirty Sprite 2"?ByEsiwahomi77.3K Views
- Original Content14 Rappers Who Quoted #DS2 On Twitter"Dirty Sprite 2" was a big hit among Future's fellow rappers.ByDanny Schwartz31.1K Views
- Editor's PickFirst Week Sales Projections For Future's "DS2"Future's projected to move 70 - 75k copies of "DS2" in its first week. ByPatrick Lyons48.6K Views
- NewsFuture Got The "DS2" Album Cover Off ShutterstockFuture's "DS2" album art was a damn steal.ByDanny Schwartz39.2K Views
- NewsFuture "Like I Never Left" Documentary Part 5Watch the fifth part of Future's documentary.ByRose Lilah45 Views
- NewsFuture "Like I Never Left" Documentary Part 4Watch part four of Future's "Like I Never Left" documentary.ByRose Lilah123 Views