Future Drops "Rotation" Music Video To Celebrate Nine Years Of "DS2"

Future is one of the defining rappers of his generation. He may not have the pedigree of the Big Three, but his consistency is something to be marveled at. He took Lil Wayne's work ethic and coated it with his own codeine-laced style. Fans continue to debate which Future tape is best, but there's no denying that Dirty Sprite 2 is his most iconic. It's the album in which he put everything together. It rebranded him in a way that he's still benefiting from today. Future knows how beloved DS2 is, and he gave fans a surprise release for the album's tenth anniversary.

Future released a music video for the album cut "Rotation" on July 18. The rapper doesn't really mince words when it comes to his rollouts, so he kept brief in the caption. "Unreleased, 9years later," he wrote on Instagram. "DS2 PLUTO back." It's not clear if Future meant that DS2 Pluto was back for the sake of the anniversary, or if the aesthetic and vibe of DS2 Pluto would be returning for his next album. Either way, we're happy to see him again. The music video for "Rotation" is predictably grimy, with the rapper walking around a gas station with a double cup. It looks like it was shot in a single night, which was part of the appeal of DS2's DIY approach.

Future Shot The Music Video Back In 2015

DS2's reputation is bulletproof these days, even among non-Future fans. That being said, Southside was nervous about the album's direction when it was being made. "We were nervous," the producer admitted to Complex in 2020. "It was a new sound and a new swag... [the fans] were accepting everything and we didn't want to miss. We had to make sure it was right." Southside produced six tracks on the OG version of DS2, and four more on the deluxe. Fittingly, Southside's favorite memory from the DS2 sessions was making "Rotation."