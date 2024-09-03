Future Confirms Anticipated "Mixtape Pluto" Album Is Dropping Soon

Fans have been waiting.

Future is keeping the fans fed. The rapper has already dropped two acclaimed joint albums with Metro Boomin in 2024, but he's back for more. He confirmed that a new solo album will be dropping soon, and it will bear the title Mixtape Pluto. The title may be a little confusing on the surface, but "Mixtape Pluto" is the Future equivalent of the "old Kanye." Fans of the rapper's legendary mid-2010's run want to hear him return to that sound, and it sounds like that's exactly what he's going to do.

Future confirmed the existence of the album on September 2. The rapper dropped teaser artwork for Mixtape Pluto on social media with pre-order links on all major streaming platforms. He also provided the caption "bout to drop..." to further build up hype. Fans have heard about the existence of Mixtape Pluto since May, when Southside was asked to dish on recent collabs. The producer told XXL that he'd been in the studio with Future, and the songs they were coming up with were going to blow fans away.

Future Has Teased The Album For Months

"I'm working on Mixtape Pluto with Future right now," Southside confirmed. "I’ve been working a lot with Roddy Ricch, too. It’s a new sound, like a whole new vibe. I'm ready to get these albums out... get this music out and start doing shows." Future seemingly backed up the producer's claims when he tweeted out "I can’t sleep until it’s complete #MIXTAPEPLUTO." Future has been in a bit of a retrospective mode lately. Especially when considering the recent anniversary of his most celebrated album: Dirty Sprite 2.