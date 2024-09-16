Future Treats Fans To Another Killer "Mixtape Pluto" Snippet With "Ski"

The hype is real.

Future is bringing snippets back. The rapper followed more traditional rollouts for his Metro Boomin albums, but his upcoming solo venture has been different. Instead of dropping a lead single, and then a tracklist, Future has decided to drop one snippet after another. There have numerous snippets dropped over the last few weeks. Each of them have been accompanied by a music video. "Ski," the snippet that Future dropped on September 16, follows suit.

"Ski" is about as close to Mixtape Pluto as Future has sounded since 2015. The rapper is really stripping away the melodic flourishes of his aforementioned Metro Boomin albums. Instead, he's revived the trunk-rattling, minimalist sound he perfected with Dirty Sprite 2. The "Ski" snippet is only fifteen seconds long, but the music video goes a long way in furthering the Mixtape Pluto aesthetic. Its gritty, and the different settings looks gleefully sidestep glamour. There's nothing pretty about Future decked out in all back, and looking menacing underneath a neon green light.

Future Offers Up Another Minimalist Banger

Future's promotional decisions for Mixtape Pluto feel extremely pointed. The rapper may have crossed over to a level of success that few of his peers can match, but he's not doing interviews or teasing huge collabs. He's letting the music talk for itself, which is an approach he articulated during a profile with GQ in 2022. "I got here through music," Future explained to the outlet. "I didn’t get here for having the best interviews. Other dudes in the world can have the best speech. They can do this in one take and it’d be perfect."