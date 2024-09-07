Future And Travis Scott Teases New "Mixtape Pluto" Song "South Of France"

These two never miss.

Future is locked in. The rapper has been teasing Mixtape Pluto for months, but the last few weeks have made it a reality. He put the album up for presale, unveiled the artwork, and dropped a snippet. It would be more than enough to generate interest for an album fans have wanted for what feels like forever. He didn't stop there, though. Future decided to bless fans with another snippet on September 6. This time, the snippet came with a music video clip and a roster of A-list cameos. Oh, did we mention Travis Scott is on the song, too?

The new snippet is titled "South of France." And true to its title, the music video appears to be set in the South of France. Future and Travis Scott can be seen recording the song, while cameos from artists who are rumored to be working on Mixtape Pluto get intercut. The snippet only lasts 45 seconds, but fans get to see Lil Baby, Southside and Wheezy pop up during the sessions. "South of France" sounds unfinished in its current. The mix is a little hollow, and the bass that drives so many Future bangers is a blown out. We can only assume the song will get cleaned up ahead of its official release.

Future Teased Some Of His Other Album Collaborators

Even in its rough form, though, "South of France" sounds promising. The beat knocks, Future sounds as reckless and cavalier as you'd want him to for an album called Mixtape Pluto. The snippet doesn't include any vocals from Travis Scott. That said, the Houston rapper can be seen dancing to the beat and getting ready to record his vocals. He's going to sound great over the beat that Future has provided him with. In tandem with "Lil Demon," Future's other snippet, Mixtape Pluto is going to be exactly what the fans have been hoping for.