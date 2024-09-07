Future And Travis Scott Teases New "Mixtape Pluto" Song "South Of France"

Rolling Loud Miami 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 23: (L-R) Future and Travis Scott perform onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. This marked Scott’s first major festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
These two never miss.

Future is locked in. The rapper has been teasing Mixtape Pluto for months, but the last few weeks have made it a reality. He put the album up for presale, unveiled the artwork, and dropped a snippet. It would be more than enough to generate interest for an album fans have wanted for what feels like forever. He didn't stop there, though. Future decided to bless fans with another snippet on September 6. This time, the snippet came with a music video clip and a roster of A-list cameos. Oh, did we mention Travis Scott is on the song, too?

The new snippet is titled "South of France." And true to its title, the music video appears to be set in the South of France. Future and Travis Scott can be seen recording the song, while cameos from artists who are rumored to be working on Mixtape Pluto get intercut. The snippet only lasts 45 seconds, but fans get to see Lil Baby, Southside and Wheezy pop up during the sessions. "South of France" sounds unfinished in its current. The mix is a little hollow, and the bass that drives so many Future bangers is a blown out. We can only assume the song will get cleaned up ahead of its official release.

Future Teased Some Of His Other Album Collaborators

Even in its rough form, though, "South of France" sounds promising. The beat knocks, Future sounds as reckless and cavalier as you'd want him to for an album called Mixtape Pluto. The snippet doesn't include any vocals from Travis Scott. That said, the Houston rapper can be seen dancing to the beat and getting ready to record his vocals. He's going to sound great over the beat that Future has provided him with. In tandem with "Lil Demon," Future's other snippet, Mixtape Pluto is going to be exactly what the fans have been hoping for.

Future isn't the only one in album mode. Travis Scott recently confirmed that he was back in the studio during an interview with Cultured. "I’m back in album mode," he revealed. "I’ve been working on music and sh*t every day on tour. When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f**king amped." Between Future's impending release and whatever Travis Scott has in store, the rest of 2024 is looking pretty good for hip hop fans.

