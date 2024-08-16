Future & Metro Boomin Bring Out Travis Scott In Brooklyn: Watch

A great show for the fans.

Future and Metro Boomin are currently on tour, where they are supporting their most recent releases, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. Both of these albums have been heralded as some of the best of the entire year. Having said that, there is quite a debate being had about whether or not their tour has been a success. With the Drake beef ongoing, Drizzy fans have been trying to get viral "gotchas" on both artists, with screenshots of half-empty arenas.

However, it is clear that the tour is, in fact, a success. Overall, the best example we have of this went down last night as both artists were in Brooklyn. The arena appeared to be completely packed, which is certainly good news for both artists. Moreover, they brought out none other than Travis Scott, which had the crowd going absolutely wild. You can see Travis' appearance at the show, in the clip down below courtesy of the NFR Podcast.

Future & Metro Boomin x Travis

Future, Metro, and Travis have plenty of hits together, so the move was certainly a natural one for all parties involved. Having said all of that, it will be interesting to see what these three have next in the collaborative pipeline. They are always crafting new hits, and we're sure we will be getting something sooner rather than later. Until then, fans will just have to be extremely patient.