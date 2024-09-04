Metro Boomin Shouts Out Andre 3000 For Letting Him Wear His Special Jumpsuit During Future Tour Stop

Both ATL legends show each other love.

Metro Boomin and Future are in the final stretch of their We Trust You Tour, as there are just four shows remaining. Both Atlanta superstars hit the road back in the end of July and this had the chance to be a high grossing trek. However, there have been some bumps in the road. Even with them being such big names, dropping two major projects in a span of a month with heavy-hitting bangers, it wasn't enough. The longtime duo nixed some shows due to a potential lack of ticket sales. Thankfully, Metro Boomin and Future are ending on a bit of a high note thanks to Andre 3000.

According to HipHopDX, the OutKast MC was kind enough to lend the hitmaking trap producer an "iconic" piece of clothing to rock. Last night, Metro and Pluto were at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and the HEROES & VILLAINS creator shared a few photos from their performance. In them, you can see a familiar "which type of strereo are you?" jumpsuit that Three Stacks wore back in 2014 for OutKast's reunion tour. Obviously, Andre and Metro don't have any work together, but it's clear there's a mutual respect for one another's craft.

Metro Boomin Rocks "Iconic" Threads From Andre 3000

In fact, in his X post, the soon-to-be 31-year-old multi-hyphenate wrote, "I grew up watching wrestling and listening to Outkast". Additionally, Metro made sure to thank Andre and did so via Instagram. "Big thanks to the 🐐 @andre3000 for letting me hold 1 of his original and iconic tour jumpsuits 🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥". With this happening, we can only hope and pray that they collaborate someday.

