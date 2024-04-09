Future & Metro Boomin "We Still Don't Trust You": What We Know

After unleashing their collaborative album just three weeks ago, Future and Metro Boomin are back with more music. We Don’t Trust You arrived on March 22, marking the duo’s first full-length album after a decade of prolific collaborations. The album was favorably receieved and shook the hip hop universe with Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse on “Like That.” Future and Metro Boomin began promoting the album just a month ago, announcing two separate release dates.

We Don’t Trust You has already made a sizable impact on hip hop, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. Even with the album’s immediate success, Future and Metro Boomin are gearing up to release a follow-up, We Still Don’t Trust You this coming Friday, April 12. “Job’s not finished,” Metro tweeted, teasing fans about the upcoming release. The last time Future dropped consecutive albums was in 2017 when FUTURE and HNDRXX arrived one week apart. As we continue to digest We Don’t Trust You and anticipate its sequel, here is what we know so far about We Still Don’t Trust You.

An Entirely New Album From Future and Metro Boomin

While it has only been three weeks since We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin are striking while the iron is still hot. Some speculated that the April 12 release was a deluxe version of its predecessor. However, Metro Boomin confirmed it to be an entirely new album. “This is not a deluxe. This is a completely separate body of work,” the producer clarified. In another tweet, he continued to promote his and Future’s upcoming release. “The brand new album from Metro Pluto,” the tweet reads. Much like its precursor, We Still Don’t Trust You will be released via Epic, Republic, Future’s Freebandz, and Metro’s Boominati Worldwide labels. We can expect brand new material from Future and Metro Boomin on Friday as they continue their creative hot streak.

The Trailer for We Still Don’t Trust You

Future and Metro Boomin built further anticipation for We Still Don’t Trust You by sharing the album’s trailer. “Job’s not finished,” Metro captioned the video, hinting that the pair will continue to build on their collaborative chemistry. The trailer sees Future and Metro donning white suits. Metro also wears a white baseball cap while Future covers his face with a white mask and sunglasses. The cryptic video cuts between shots of the duo in both black and white suits. Visually, the white attire contrasts the fashion seen on their previous album cover.

The Official Album Artwork

Earlier today, Future and Metro Boomin revealed the official album artwork for We Still Don’t Trust You. The black and white cover features four panels, with two of the rapper and the other two of the producer. Consistent with the theme of its trailer, the album cover suggests a distinction between Future and Metro in white outfits versus black suits. The suits can be associated with the We Don’t Trust You artwork while their blurry white outfits mysteriously hint at what is yet to come. The duality between white and black in the trailer and on this cover may suggest a difference in aesthetic or indicate a potentially new artistic direction of the album. If that is indeed the case, then it is possible that We Still Don’t Trust You could be the HNDRXX to We Don't Trust You's FUTURE.

Potential Tracks

Neither Future nor Metro Boomin have shared a tracklist for We Still Don’t Trust You. Currently, its titles, length, and runtime are still unknown. Fans did get a sneak peak at the tracklist last week in a recently shared photo from Metro Boomin. Pictured off to the side is a portion of the album’s tracklist, with the top reading We Still Don’t Trust You. Potential track names include “Bounce,” “This Sunday,” “Beat It,” and “Out of My Hands.” So far, no guest features have revealed their involvement in the album. It is important to note that the features on We Don’t Trust You were initially uncredited, so the inclusion of other artists may come as a surprise on first listen. The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and Rick Ross each contributed vocals to the album, adding extra excitement to the listening experience.

Ultimately, we will find out about any potential guests when the album drops on Friday. So far, this is all we know for now about Future and Metro Boomin’s upcoming album. Be sure to check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates regarding We Still Don’t Trust You.

