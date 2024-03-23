Metro Boomin, Future, & Travis Scott Deliver The Dreamy Fan-Favorite "Cinderella"

Most hip-hop fans would agree on the fact that Soundcloud has given us incredible snippets. To play devil's advocate, it may ruin the listening experience when a song gets leaked and then eventually released. But in the case of Future and Metro Boomin's "Cinderella," fans of the unfinished version were dying to see it get officially dropped. There was some speculation that this was going to be on UTOPIA given the time it made its way onto Soundcloud.

Instead, its home is Future and Metro Boomin's eagerly awaited WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The album has been getting everyone talking in its first day out thanks to Kendrick Lamar's surprise appearance. His shots toward Drake and J. Cole have been the main focus of this project for the most part. But "Cinderella" is still a big deal as well and hearing Travis Scott on it still was the cherry on top.

Listen To "Cinderella" By Future, Metro Boomin, & Travis Scott

The unreleased version feels a little louder, while this official release relies a little heavier on the atmosphere from Future and Travis' gravelly and subdued flows. Additionally, the twinkly synths that give the beat so much character are more prevalent and sound a little different too. Some are already complaining that the trio should have just stuck with the one everybody was used to. But we are here to say that Metro, Future, and Travis still did an incredible job keeping the spirit of the fan-favorite with the welcomed tweaks.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Cinderella," by Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott? Is this the best track on the album, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance on the record? Did the trio remaster the song well, or do you prefer the Soundcloud version more? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back to back like a train

Think twice tryna derail us

The gang like the Goodfellas

Took off, propane propellers

She like gold watch, gold chain

African Cinderella (Ooh)

