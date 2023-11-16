andre 3000
- MusicAndre 3000 Says Ludacris Took "Fast & Furious" Role He Auditioned ForAlthough it would've been cool to see 3 Stacks hit some drifts, at least the role went to another Southern hip-hop legend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAndre 3000 Performs “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther..." On "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert": WatchAndre is back in full force and we are here for it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAndre 3000 Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Outkast LegendThe remarkable narrative of Andre 3000: detailing his net worth, career triumphs, personal life, and philanthropic deeds.By Jake Skudder
- MusicOutkast: Where Are They Now?A look into the careers of Big Boi and André 3000 in the years since Outkast split up. By TeeJay Small
- MusicQuavo Wants To Be The Next Rapper To Take Up Playing The FluteCould there be a Quavo flute album on the horizon?By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAndre 3000 Thanks Frank Ocean For "Blessing" Post-Outkast Career, Among OthersThe Atlanta legend reflected on how artists' desires to work with him gave him an opportunity to keep doing what he loves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Gives Andre 3000 Flute Track A Rap Verse At Dubai ShowThe legendary MC isn't the first to give a hip-hop spin to "New Blue Sun," but he might just be the best to do it so far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne Opens Up About André 3000's Comments On Aging In Hip HopWayne was disappointed.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBig Gipp Comes To Andre 3000's Defense Over Criticism Of His Experimental New AlbumGipp thinks that it was the perfect time for somebody to drop an album with no vocals.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLupe Fiasco Lives Up To His Promise, Delivers "3,048" Over Andre 3000 Production From "New Blue Sun"Lupe certainly did his thing on it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto Claims She Is "Too Talented" For The Beefs She's Had In Her CareerThe rapper says she's learned to ignore stan drama.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLatto Is Adamant About Grabbing A Feature From Andre 3000: "I Want To Bring [Him] Out Of Retirement"Will Latto pull this off? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAndre 3000 Says That He Sees Himself In Teezo Touchdown And Tyler, The CreatorThese two artists are certainly up to the challenge. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMariah The Scientist Reposts Critique Of Pitchfork Calling Andre 3000's Album "Rap"Before you go to the publication's social media to flame them for this seemingly blasphemous categorization, there's a reason for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Shuts Down Rumors That Andre 3000 Played The Flute On "Mask Off"After Andre's recent comments, Metro was able to hoodwink a lot of people. But, he was a little upset. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Claims That Andre 3000 Played The Flute On "Mask Off"Even if Metro's just playing, we have to give him his props for identifying what so many people have been going wild over these past few days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAndre 3000 Appreciates Jay-Z And Beyonce For Clearing A Song On "New Blue Sun"Andre is a day away from his return. By Zachary Horvath