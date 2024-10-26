Andre 3000 Drops Epic New Single "Something Is Happening..."

Three Stacks is back.

Andre 3000 is an adventurous artist. The Outkast star has really marched to the beat of his own drum throughout his career, but it's been especially notable as of late. Instead of giving fans a solo album of raps, Three Stacks decided to take a left turn into instrumental jazz. Andre 3000 has taken up the flute as his new passion, and this is still the case on his new single. The artist contributed a song to the EP Transa: Selects, and it's as unwieldy and ambitious as its title. Seriously, the title on this song would give Fiona Apple a run for her money.

The full title is "Something Is Happening and I may Not Fully Understand but I’m Happy to Stand for the Understanding." There's a lot going on there. Fortunately, Andre 3000 delivers on the weightiness of the title with a nearly thirty minute runtime. "Something Is Happening" is an epic instrumental piece that has the former rapper pushing himself as a flute player. It's a fascinating listen, in so much as it's difficult to tell where one musical idea bleeds into another. Andre 3000 is harder to pin down than ever without his voice serving as his main instrument. That said, this song is worth a try. You just need a nice chunk of time to get through it all.

